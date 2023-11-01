Thunder ease past Renegades as Darlington grabs career-best

The Thunder’s resurgence under Lisa Keightley continues, as the Renegades’ star batters fall short

Hannah Darlington has produced a career-best display with the ball to help Sydney Thunder romp to a 37-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades.

After Heather Knight’s unbeaten 52 carried the Thunder to an imposing 5-190, Darlington took 4-33 to help restrict the Renegades to 7-153 at the CitiPower Centre.

It completed the Thunder’s third win from four matches this season, continuing an impressive turnaround under the guidance of new coach Lisa Keightley and captain Knight after the club won just one game last season.

But it is a different story for the Renegades, who have only one win from five matches played in WBBL|09.

Knight was supported by contributions from Chamari Athapaththu (32 from 26 balls), Tahlia Wilson (30 from 23), Phoebe Litchfield (27 from 19), with 104 runs coming off the final 10 overs.

"In the best teams you have lots of different players getting runs and contributing," Knight said.

"It seems like everyone is contributing, with the ball as well."

The Renegades’ star internationals again could not go big with the bat in reply.

Marizanne Kapp (2-23) was impressive as she accounted for Hayley Matthews (8 from 12) and Harmanpreet Kaur (13 from 17).

Tammy Beaumont (37 from 29) looked like the key for the hosts but when she was dismissed by Darlington, the Renegades’ hopes slipped away.

Darlington also removed Courtney Webb (13 from 11) Georgia Wareham (25 from 11) and Georgia Prestwidge (0) to complete her best figures in the lime green.

Sarah Coyte provided some late fireworks hitting 30 off 20, but it was not enough, with the Renegades now set to travel to Perth to play the Scorchers and Sixers.

"Today’s one of those days where as a team you’ve got to really quickly park it and move on," Beaumont said following play.

"Nothing went our way today … it looked at times like we failed to execute plans (with the ball) and their batters got away.

"And then with the bat, when you’re chasing 190 if you don’t get off to a quick start and your top order don’t go on, you’re never going to be anywhere near it.

"I feel like once we can get a win, we’ll be back up and running."

