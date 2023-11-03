Lyon rested, Hardie out for Marsh Cup clash

Nathan Lyon won’t feature for NSW in Saturday’s Marsh Cup match against WA, but will play in the Blues’ next Shield fixture

NSW will rest Nathan Lyon from their one-day cup match against Western Australia as he continues his comeback from the calf injury that ruined his Ashes.

Lyon was not listed in NSW's 12-man squad for Saturday's match against undefeated Western Australia at Sydney's Cricket Central, after making his return for the Blues a fortnight ago.

AAP has been told there is no injury concern and Lyon is expected to play in the Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia at the SCG starting Monday.

Marsh Cup: NSW vs WA, November 4 NSW: Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Blake Macdonald, Jack Nisbet, Jason Sangha, William Salzmann, Sam Konstas. WA: Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Hamish McKenzie, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner (c), Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Lyon played his first domestic game back for the Blues last month in a 50-over fixture against South Australia, before facing Victoria in the Shield last week.

He took one wicket across both games, but got through his 45 overs unscathed.

Another missing from the match will be former captain Kurtis Patterson, who has been dropped one week after being left out of the Blues’ struggling Shield side.

In-form allrounder Jack Edwards is also out with the Blues managing both his workload and some minor niggles.

NSW's struggles in red-ball cricket have not extended into the one-day format with the Blues having won two of their opening 50-over matches this season.

Western Australia’s 13-man squad for Saturday’s match does not include Aaron Hardie, after it was confirmed the allrounder suffered a low-grade right quad injury in WA’s Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over South Australia.

03:23 Play video Hardie falls agonisingly short of Shield century

Hardie, who made his T20I and ODI debut for Australia in the recent tour of South Africa, was expected to be back for WA’s return Shield fixture against the Redbacks, starting on November 15.

Fellow fringe Australia player Lance Morris won’t feature in Saturday’s match but is set to return to WA’s Shield side at the SCG.

Three uncapped players – Mahli Beardman, Liam Haskett and Hamish McKenzie – feature in the Marsh Cup squad to face the Blues tomorrow, meaning they are set to field at least one debutant.

Meanwhile it has been revealed that Scott Boland is set to miss Victoria’s next Shield match, against Tasmania at the CitiPower Centre starting Sunday, and will be replaced in their 13-man squad by Peter Siddle.

Scotty Boland in on the act now!



His figures? 1-7 off 9 overs 😎 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/Q2q613QiEl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2023

Test seamer Boland has been managed ahead of the international summer of cricket, while Matt Short was set to play his final Shield match before he links up with Australia’s T20 squad for an upcoming tour of India.

Victoria squad vs Tasmania: Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland (c)

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings