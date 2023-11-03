Strikers thump Sixers in first meeting since final

Reigning champions stifle the Sixers with the ball, before chasing down the total with ease at the WACA

Adelaide Strikers have jumped to the top of the Weber WBBL table after a dominant display with the ball set up a thumping win over the Sydney Sixers.

The Strikers dominated the highly anticipated rematch of last year's decider, restricting the Sixers to 6-111 from their 20 overs before reeling in their target with five wickets and 17 balls to spare.

While the Adelaide batters made tough work of the closing stages of their chase when they lost 3-8, the struggling Sixers simply had nowhere near enough runs on the board as they recorded their fifth defeat in six matches.

Katie Mack guided the Strikers home with 50 off 45 balls // Getty

They remain on the bottom of the WBBL|09 table, while the Strikers now sit even on eight points with Brisbane Heat at the top of the table but claim top spot due to their superior net run rate.

Sent in by the Strikers, Sixers captain Ellyse Perry (14) showed some early aggression on her 33rd birthday, smacking Megan Schutt for a four and a six, but English allrounder Dani Gibson knocked over her stumps the following over.

Opening partner Suzie Bates’ struggles continues as she caught off the bowling of Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-24) for eight.

Wellington had Erin Burns (8) stumped to continue the Sixers’ woes, while fellow wrist spinner Anesu Mushangwe (2-18) picked up the wickets of Ashleigh Gardner (25) and Chloe Tryon (4).

Maitlan Brown (32no) added handy late runs but a target of 112 never looked likely to challenge the defending champions.

Lauren Cheatle produced a superb delivery to bowl Laura Wolvaardt (5) in the second over but Katie Mack (50 from 45) and Tahlia McGrath (36 from 29) settled to steer the Strikers’ chase with a 77-run second-wicket stand.

Gardner picked up a couple of late wickets as the Strikers lost three late wickets, before Annie O’Neil hit a boundary to seal victory with 17 balls to spare.

