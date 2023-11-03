Devine, Mooney star as Scorchers jump to second

Sophie Devine was a force with the bat and in the field as the Scorchers reeled in a target of 172 with relative ease against the Renegades

10:01 Play video Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|09

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have combined to see Perth Scorchers reel in a hefty target of 172 to seal a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades.

Mooney (59no from 44) made the most of a life on 10 and Devine (52 off 31) produced some of her trademark fireworks as the Scorchers got home with 16 balls to spare at the WACA Ground.

The Scorchers have now drawn level with ladder leaders the Strikers and the Heat on four wins in Weber WBBL|09, while the Renegades remain in trouble with just one win from six games to date.

01:27 Play video Devastating Devine scorches the Renegades

Hayley Matthews had struck early to remove Scorchers opener Chloe Piparo (1) but the visitors were left to rue the chance they gave Mooney, who was put down by Sarah Coyte and went on to score her third half-century of the tournament.

Devine, who had earlier gone toe-to-toe with Harmanpreet Kaur during the Renegades’ batting innings, was at her explosive best, smashing four sixes in her 31-ball innings to put her team in a comfortable position despite falling with 32 runs still required.

01:32 Play video 'Bit of argy-bargy': Mooney reacts to Devine-Kaur tension

Amy Jones came out full of intent, smacking a quick 23 off 12 to all-but see Perth over the line, before Mooney’s eighth boundary sealed victory.

Earlier, the Renegades put on 6-171 but that total could potentially have been far higher had Georgia Wareham (44 off 25) not been run out at the start of the 18th over.

Wareham took off from the non-strikers’ end for a quick single but was sent back by Kaur and Devine’s direct hit caught the Australian spinner short.

01:53 Play video Masterful Mooney leads Scorchers to big win

Kaur produced her highest score of the season to date, hitting 52no from 49 balls to anchor the Renegades innings, but the India superstar was still not at her free-flowing best.

She briefly butted heads with Devine during the 17th over when she belatedly pulled out of her stance as the Scorchers captain delivered the ball, with the umpires ultimately determining the ball would need to be re-bowled.

Kaur’s efforts came after Matthews (31 off 24) played her best knock of the tournament to date, but Tammy Beaumont was dismissed for a second-ball duck after Amy Jones took a sharp reflex catch at slip.

00:36 Play video Jones plucks sharp rebound to give King perfect start

Beaumont initially was not given out but the Scorchers successfully deployed DRS to overturn the decision.

Alana King (1-20) was economical as the Scorchers bowlers shared the wickets.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings