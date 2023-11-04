Kerr stars with bat and ball in Heat return

Amelia Kerr was a late arrival in WBBL|09 but the Heat allrounder wasted no time making a serious impact as Brisbane cruised to victory over the Hurricanes

09:54 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat | WBBL|09

Amelia Kerr has made an immediate impact with bat and ball as Brisbane Heat cantered to a six-wicket win over Hobart to reclaim top spot on the WBBL|09 table.

Kerr, who was a late arrival to the tournament, led the way for the Heat at Blundstone Arena, taking 2-16 before top-scoring with 59 from 43 balls in the chase.

The Hurricanes managed just 8-120 as captain Elyse Villani carried her bat with a patient unbeaten 58 off 54.

02:25 Play video Amelia Kerr arrives in WBBL|09 with a rapid fifty

Villani received little support from her Hurricanes teammates after they were put in to bat first by the visitors.

Lizelle Lee (1) chipped a tame return catch to Charli Knott (2-15), and Bryony Smith (11) departed in similar fashion, top-edging before Courtney Sippel (2-26) claimed a simple catch off her own bowling.

When Heather Graham (1), Nicola Carey (1) and Naomi Stalenberg (2) were all dismissed in quick succession the Hurricanes were languishing at 5-44, before Ruth Johnson stepped up with 26 off 23 balls.

00:34 Play video Strano strikes to claim the key wicket of Harris

In response, big-hitting Grace Harris fell for just one to open the Heat's innings, trapped lbw by Molly Strano, but Kerr played a steady handy to steer Brisbane to their fifth win from six games.

The Hurricanes kept their hopes alive when they removed Georgia Redmayne on 16, and Mignon du Preez on 13, but Knott joined Kerr to steer the Heat home, sealing victory with a six.

The Heat now head to Sydney for a mouth-watering clash against the Thunder on Monday night, while the Hurricanes will also play the Thunder next, on Thursday.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings