Australia make two changes for England clash

Australia have been sent in to bat as they look to continue England's World Cup woes

Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green have been asked to plug the gaps left by absent pair Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh, as Australia were sent in by England in their World Cup clash in Ahmedabad.

Pat Cummins' men can take a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals with a win over a misfiring England team in stiflingly hot and dry conditions at the monolithic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood England XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Jos Buttler's decision to bowl first after winning the toss exposes his side to the sun during the hottest part of the match.

But dew, present on recent evenings at the venue, should be a major factor and is expected to aid batters in the evening.

"(The pitch) looks a little bit tacky and we think it will get better as the day goes on, we've just got play better cricket," Buttler said at the toss.

The chasing team has won the previous two matches here during this tournament, a stat Cummins clearly was paying little heed to.

"We were going to have a bat actually so not too upset with that," he said.

This game had shaped as the first in which Australia might field a full-strength XI until Maxwell fell off a golf cart on Monday, suffering a concussion, before Mitch Marsh flew home for personal reasons the following day.

Stoinis' return from a calf niggle has been timed well, while Green comes in to play his third game of the tournament at the venue where he scored his maiden Test century earlier this year.

It gives captain Pat Cummins five different seam-bowling options but they are decidedly light on in the spin department without Maxwell.

Travis Head's part-time off-spin holding up will be crucial to restricting their opponents in the evening.

England have named an unchanged team, resisting the temptation to recall Harry Brook or blood new squad member Brydon Carse.

Their disastrous campaign had some suggesting Ben Stokes, who is set for knee surgery after the tournament, or even David Willey, who has announced his international retirement, might make way.

But England, who need to finish in the top eight to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, insist they are not yet looking to the future.

"It's all about today, we're trying to pick the team we think is best to win the game today and that's the decision we've come to," said Buttler.

"There's always plenty to play for any time you pull on an England shirt. We've had a disappointing campaign but personal pride, Champions Trophy (qualification), a game against Australia - there's plenty to play for."

England’s hopes of a top-four spot could be dashed midway through this match if New Zealand beat Pakistan in the concurrent match in Bengaluru.

MATCH CENTRE: New Zealand v Pakistan

Australia want to sink the boot in further by knocking off their Ashes foes.

Their hopes of a top-four spot are all but dashed, and Australia can sink the boot in further by knocking off their Ashes foes here.

"I always think there's a little bit of healthy (rivalry) - a healthy amount of rivalry is good, especially our playing group," said Cummins.

"We're quite a chilled, calm group, so sometimes when we get a little bit more fired up, I actually don't think it's too bad a thing.

"It's been an old rivalry so, you're not going to lie, it's probably just that little bit sweeter than beating other teams, and the same with their history of how well they've done in white ball cricket."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Defeated Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Defeated Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Defeated New Zealand by five runs

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings