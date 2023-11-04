Unplayable Podcast: Marnus' review redemption story

Marnus Labuschagne got most of the credit for a smart call to review in Australia's win over England

It's official. England will only be the ODI champions for another fortnight after Australia's 33-run win ruled them out of semi-final contention.

Adam Zampa was superb not only with the ball (3-21), but also the bat and in the field.

Plus Marnus Labuschagne finally had some success on the reviews front.

Get the recap from Ahmedabad from Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron.

