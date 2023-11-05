Positive, fearless: Athapaththu making the most of Thunder life

Sri Lanka's skipper has turned her international form into big runs in the WBBL, making teams regret snubbing her in the overseas draft

Chamari Athapaththu had a bit of a point to prove when she arrived in Australia for Weber WBBL|09.

The Sri Lanka superstar has wasted no time quietening the doubters, hitting three half-centuries in five innings to spearhead Sydney Thunder's dramatic revival.

She currently sits second on the runs table with 246 in five innings, striking at 136 – an incredible return for a player overlooked in the inaugural overseas player draft following similar snubs at the WPL and The Hundred.

Athapaththu was a last-minute addition to WBBL|09, brought on by the Thunder as a replacement overseas player, a move made possible because they had room in the salary cap.

She got a run first game when No.1 draft pick Marizanne Kapp was unwell and has kept her spot since. And because WBBL playing conditions allow only two foreigners in the playing XI, English quick Lauren Bell, drafted 18th overall, has been sidelined.

Athapaththu has long been a force at international level, with nine centuries to her name.

But the left-hander never quite managed to translate those performances into the WBBL. In 34 Big Bash innings prior to this season, she had hit just two half-centuries and averaged 18 with a strike rate of 95.

But confidence drawn from a superb year at international level – both personally and for Sri Lanka – has been key in unlocking Athapaththu's best so far in WBBL|09.

Her twin unbeaten tons led Sri Lanka to their first ever ODI series win against New Zealand in July, before she was again the leading run scorer as her team shocked England and claimed an historic T20I series victory in September.

The backing of Thunder coach Lisa Keightley and captain Heather Knight has also given Athapaththu the conviction to stick to her natural game.

"The last year I've been playing really good cricket in Sri Lanka as a captain and as a team, so I'm enjoying that and I'm keeping that momentum (going)," Athapaththu told cricket.com.au.

"Always positive and fearless – that's my game plan every time.

"I've worked hard in the nets in the last six, seven months and we beat New Zealand in Sri Lanka, we beat England on their home soil.

"So as a captain and as a player, I'm feeling pretty good and confident about myself and my team so I keep continuing this form in the WBBL.

"(Lisa) always says to play my natural game and play like a leader because I'm the Sri Lankan skipper … I love that responsibility because when I was playing for Sri Lanka, I always have responsibility – the whole batting line-up depends on my shoulders – so I love that energy."

