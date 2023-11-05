Perry dominates with bat and ball to dismantle 'Gades

The Sydney Sixers have breathed life into their WBBL campaign after a standout display from their skipper

Ellyse Perry has snared 5-22 before notching a major milestone with the bat to help lift the Sydney Sixers to a vital seven-wicket Weber WBBL win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry, bowling for the first time since injuring her knee while batting against Ireland on July 25, snared career-best figures to help skittle the Renegades for 104 in 19.5 overs.

The 33-year-old then scored an unbeaten 44 off 39 balls as the Sixers chased down the victory target with 27 balls to spare.

Perry passed 4000 WBBL runs during her innings, becoming just the second player behind Beth Mooney to achieve the feat.

The win breathed life into the Sixers' campaign, with the beaten grand finalists last season moving from bottom to sixth with a 2-5 record.

The Renegades (1-6) are now last on the table.

Perry was brought into the attack in the fifth over and snared the scalp of Tammy Beaumont (6) with her first ball.

Her next over was even more productive, with Perry dismissing Jess Duffin (1) and Georgia Prestwidge (0) in consecutive balls.

Duffin was caught behind after hanging out her bat to a wider Perry delivery.

Prestwidge simply had no answer to a marvellous Perry delivery that nipped back in and struck the top of middle stump, leaving the Renegades in tatters at 5-30.

Perry sent her hat-trick ball too wide for it to be any danger.

But five overs later she produced another epic delivery, with the ball seaming off the pitch and crashing into the leg stump to send Georgia Wareham packing for 10.

Only Harmanpreet Kaur (47 off 40) was able to put up any real resistance.

Perry secured her maiden WBBL five-for when Suzie Bates took an excellent catch, running with the flight of the ball to dismiss Josie Dooley (19).

The run chase was cruisy as Perry, Erin Burns (32) and Chloe Tryon (26no) all contributed.

Perry said the long stint away from bowling had left her feeling fresh.

"It just went my way today, probably beginner's luck in a way," Perry told host broadcaster Seven.

Perry also revealed the new - and somewhat quirky - mantra the Sixers have adopted in a bid to get their season back on track.

"Erin Burns has got a little boy Jack, and she's been singing a few nursery rhymes to him," Perry said.

"One that rings true for us is Incy Wincy Spider. So hopefully we go up the water spout.

"We've been playing some pretty good cricket, we haven't been terrible by any means, but we've just lacked a bit of confidence in key times or key areas of the game.

"Hopefully it's a kick-starter for us today."

