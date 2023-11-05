Mack stars as Strikers sneak home in thriller

Natalie Sciver-Brunt made an immediate impact in her return to the WBBL but it was the Strikers led by Katie Mack who got home in a final-ball thriller at the WACA

Katie Mack’s outstanding season has continued as Adelaide Strikers held their nerve to claim a tense final-ball, six-wicket victory over Perth Scorchers.

Mack (71 off 52) had done the bulk of the legwork pacing the Strikers’ chase to keep her team on track to reel in the Scorchers’ hefty 7-165 at the WACA Ground, before the opener was run out in the 19th over.

02:02 Play video Mack takes Golden Bat with classy 71

Needing 12 runs off the last over bowled by 18-year-old Chloe Ainsworth, England import Dani Gibson hit a four, then a six to level scores, before icing victory with another boundary from the final ball.

"She’s a good hitter of the ball as we saw with the six, so I knew if she wasn’t going to get a single she’d hit a six to win," Mack said of Gibson.

"I was a little bit worried we left (too much to do) but it goes to show that we didn’t."

01:08 Play video Sciver-Brunt whacks crucial 55 in WBBL return

The win saw the Strikers jump back ahead of the Heat to the top of the WBBL|09 table, while the Scorchers remain two points behind in fourth spot.

The arrival of England superstar Natalie Sciver-Brunt paid off immediately for the Scorchers, as she top-scored with 53 off 33 balls in the Scorchers’ 7-165.

After Beth Mooney was dismissed by Megan Schutt (2-25) without scoring in the first over, Maddy Darke (31) and Sophie Devine (28) put on 62 for the second wicket, before both were removed with consecutive deliveries.

00:38 Play video 'Don't jinx it!': Wellington spins a web on the mic

Amy Jones contributed a quickfire 33 off 20 in a handy partnership with Sciver-Brunt, while Strikers leggie Amanda-Jade Wellington bowled superbly in her 3-25.

In reply, Adelaide were on track for victory despite losing Laura Wolvaardt (6) cheaply, courtesy of Mack, Tahlia McGrath (30 off 22) and Bridget Patterson (35 off 32).

But when Sophie Devine ran out both Patterson and Mack in space of five balls, it set up a tense finish, with Gibson (16no off 7) grasping her chance.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings