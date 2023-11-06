Smith 'not feeling great' on eve of Afghanistan clash

Australia have yet another World Cup fitness concern after Steve Smith revealed he had suffered a recurrence of vertigo, a condition that has troubled him on several occasions in recent years.

Smith was hopeful he would be right to face Afghanistan on Tuesday despite feeling symptoms in recent days following their win over England in Ahmedabad.

The star batter gave several media interviews on match eve despite his obvious discomfort and was expected to have a bat in the nets.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It's a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I'm all good. But it's not a nice place to be," Smith told reporters in Mumbai.

"I think I'll be ok. I'm not feeling great at present. I've had a few episodes. I can tell you it's not a fun space to be in. But I'll go out and have a hit hopefully I'm ok."

It is a further setback for an Aussie side that has faced constant personnel disruptions through the tournament.

This latest concern could offset the expected returns of Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh, who both trained at the historic Wankhede Stadium on Monday, potentially marking the first time all tournament Australia have had all members of their 15-player squad available.

If Smith were to miss, it would spare them making a call on Marnus Labuschagne's spot in the XI. He has played in all seven matches so far but shaped as the likely fall guy when all the members of their middle order are finally available.

Smith reported similar symptoms ahead of Australia's Test tour of Pakistan last year after hitting his head while attempting an outfield catch.

Two years earlier, he scored an ODI century against India despite on the morning of the match requiring a doctor to perform a series of head twists on him (known as the Epley Manoeuvre) to remove 'ear rocks' that cause vertigo.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

