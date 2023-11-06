Timed out! Mathews makes history with rarest dismissal

Sri Lankan allrounder becomes the first player in the history of international cricket to be dismissed 'timed out'

Angelo Mathews has become the first batter in history to be timed out in international cricket, adding another layer of distrust in the bitter relationship between the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh men's teams.

Mathews threw his helmet in disgust after umpires told him to walk back off the ground only moments after he had gotten to the middle during the World Cup clash in Delhi on Monday afternoon (local time).

After Shakib al-Hasan dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bangladesh then appealed to have Mathews timed out after an issue with the strap on the veteran's helmet stopped him from facing him up as he called for a replacement.

This enraged Mathews, who argued with opposition captain Shakib, before being given his marching orders from the umpires.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood was also non-plussed and appeared to storm off in the direction of the third umpire's room.

The International Cricket Council’s playing conditions state that an incoming batter must "be ready to receive the ball … within 2 minutes of the (previous) dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out".

Those rules supersede the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Laws of Cricket, which give batters three minutes to face up.

Mathews' timed-out dismissal is the first of its kind in any form of international cricket, while there have only been six instances of cricket's rarest form of dismissal in men's first-class matches.

Matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been heated on several occasions recently, stemming back to suggestions of disrespect when adopting the 'naagin' (snake) celebration.

More to come.

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings