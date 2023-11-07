Unplayable Podcast: The greatest ODI innings ever

Remarkable, ridiculous ... Glenn Maxwell! The Aussie allrounder's 201 not out will go down in history

201no from 128 balls.

That was Glenn Maxwell defying history, the odds, the Afghans, even his own body on his way to the most remarkable double century you are likely to see.

Australia were absolutely nowhere at 7-91 chasing Afghanistan's 5-291, but Maxwell (along with Pat Cummins) had different ideas and produced the most stunning turnaround in history.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron attempt to summarise what they just witnessed!

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings