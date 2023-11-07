Remarkable, ridiculous ... Glenn Maxwell! The Aussie allrounder's 201 not out will go down in history
Unplayable Podcast: The greatest ODI innings ever
201no from 128 balls.
That was Glenn Maxwell defying history, the odds, the Afghans, even his own body on his way to the most remarkable double century you are likely to see.
Australia were absolutely nowhere at 7-91 chasing Afghanistan's 5-291, but Maxwell (along with Pat Cummins) had different ideas and produced the most stunning turnaround in history.
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron attempt to summarise what they just witnessed!
Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures
October 8: Lost to India by six wickets
October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs
October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets
October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs
October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs
October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs
November 4: Beat England by 33 runs
November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
2023 World Cup standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 India Men IND
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2.456
|0
|16
|2 South Africa Men SA
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1.376
|0
|12
|3 Australia Men AUS
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.861
|0
|12
|4 New Zealand Men NZ
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0.398
|0
|8
|5 Pakistan Men PAK
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0.036
|0
|8
|6 Afghanistan Men AFG
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|-0.338
|0
|8
|7 Bangladesh Men BAN
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-1.142
|0
|4
|8 Sri Lanka Men SL
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-1.16
|0
|4
|9 Netherlands Men NED
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|-1.398
|0
|4
|10 England Men ENG
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-1.504
|0
|2
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points