Rapid Stats: All the milestones from a magical night in Mumbai

A look at all the records and firsts from Australia's extraordinary World Cup win over Afghanistan

The firsts

Glenn Maxwell's 201no against Afghanistan is the first ever ODI double century from a team batting second. It's also the first ever by a batter that was not opening the innings.

And it's the first ever by an Aussie male, joining Belinda Clark's 229, coincidentally also in Mumbai in the 1997 Women's World Cup.

It's also the highest individual score Afghanistan has ever conceded, Maxwell going past the 178 David Warner put on them at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Perth.

'One-man show'

That was how Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell today, and the allrounder's 201no of Australia's total of 293 proved to be 68.60 per cent of the team's runs.

That just narrowly missed the record for the highest percentage of a team's total runs, with that record still held by Sir Vivian Richards, who scored 69.48 of the Windies' run in their 1984 ODI against England at Old Trafford when he hit 189no of their team total of 9-272.

While Richards' total came in the first innings, Maxwell sets a new mark for a run chase. The previous best in a second innings was Scott Styris who hit 141 of New Zealand's 225 (62.66 per cent) in a losing cause during the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Maxwell from No.5 and below

Big game player? Three of Glenn Maxwell's four ODI centuries have come in World Cups, and they've all come from No.5 in the batting order or lower.

He's the only player in the history of men's ODI World Cups to register multiple centuries from five or below. His 201no overnight was his second ODI ton at this World Cup to go with his whirlwind 44-ball 106 against the Netherlands – and he added another against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Highest eighth-wicket stand

Maxwell and partner-in-crime Pat Cummins knocked off a 17-year-old record to put on the highest eighth-wicket partnership of all time. The original mark was held by South Africa's Andrew Hall and Justin Kemp, who combined for 138no against India in 2006. While the Protea pair shared the runs (Hall 56, Kemp 75), the partnership between Maxwell and Cummins – who scored 12 off 68 balls – was far more lop-sided.

Afghanistan's highest World Cup score & first centurion

Let's take a moment for Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghan opener who became the first from the nation to hit an ODI World Cup century, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls.

It was also Afghanistan's highest ever team score at a World Cup, beating the 288 they managed against the West Indies at Headingley in the 2019 tournament, although that came in a losing run chase.

Their previous highest World Cup total batting first was 284 against England earlier in this edition, a match they won comfortably and kickstarted the reigning champions' demise.

Australia's World Cup highest chase

This was Australia's highest successful run chase in World Cup history. They scored at 6.05 runs per over, and eclipsed the 4-289 they put on to chase down New Zealand in Chennai in a quarter-final of the 1996 tournament. Mark Waugh hit 110 from 112 balls that night while Steve Waugh's unbeaten 59 and a 30-ball 42 from Stuart Law saw the Aussies home.

Australia's highest successful run chase in all ODIs is the 6-359 they hit against India in Mohali in March 2019, when Ashton Turner went berserk with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls after a century by Peter Handscomb while Steve Smith and David Warner were serving their year-long bans.

Steadfast Cummins plays his role

The 68 balls Pat Cummins faced today for his 12 runs was the most he's ever faced in an ODI match. His previous longest stay at the crease was 43 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year when he hit 35.

It gave him a strike rate of just 17.64, the second-lowest in ODI cricket by an Australian (minimum 36 balls faced). Only former opener Geoff Marsh had been more stoic at the crease – 'Swampy' held off the great West Indies attack for 39 balls and just six runs in Melbourne in 1988. A different era!

Highest score at 2023 World Cup

Maxwell set the benchmark for the highest individual score at this year's World Cup, surpassing the 174 Quinton de Kock scored against Bangladesh at the same Mumbai venue back on October 24.

Australia's previous highest score at this tournament was the 163 David Warner hit against Pakistan on October 20.

Highest score by an Australian man

And, given it's the first men's ODI double-ton, it goes without saying it's the highest score ever by an Aussie male in any ODI cricket, beating Shane Watson's 185no against Bangladesh in 2011, and the 181no Matthew Hayden hit against the Kiwis in Hamilton in 2007 ahead of that year's World Cup.

It's the third highest score ever at men's ODI World Cup, behind the 237no Martin Guptill hit against the West Indies in Wellington during the 2015 tournament, while at that same tournament in Canberra Chris Gayle launched 16 sixes when he hit 215 against Zimbabwe.

Second highest score by an Aussie

We mentioned it earlier, but let's not forget Belinda Clark, the former Australia captain, who hit the game's first ever ODI double-century back in 1997 at the Women's World Cup.

Clark's unbeaten 229 opening the batting against Denmark was the first time anyone had reached a double-century in the one-day game.

GREATNESS 🤩@Gmaxi_32 joins Belinda Clark in the Aussie 200 club with an unbelievable #CWC23 knock! 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/jCAEtqdcJE — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) November 7, 2023

Coincidentally, Clark's knock also came in Mumbai, but at the far less auspicious venue of the Middle Income Group Ground in the Bandra area of the sprawling metropolis.

Clark hit 22 boundaries and not one six in her 155-ball knock in Australia's 3-412, a match they won by 363 runs en route to the title.

First 200 in a chase in ODIs

Eleven times has a batter reached a double-century in men's ODI cricket, but this was the first time it had been done in a run chase.

The previous highest a batter had got in a second innings was 193 that Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

Second fastest ODI double hundred

Maxwell brought up his double century with a six whipped over square leg from his 128th ball faced. It was the second fastest in ODI history, narrowly missing the record set by India's Ishan Kishan against Bangladesh last December, when he reached his 200 in 126 balls in Chattogram.

Highest ODI score at No.6

The previous highest score from No.6 in the batting line-up also came in a World Cup epic. In 1983 at the World Cup in England, India had slipped to 4-9 against Zimbabwe when Kapil Dev came to the crease, and were soon 5-17. Dev launched a legendary counterattack, hitting 175 not out from 138 balls – 75 of which came in the final 38 balls – to lift his side to 8-266 in their 60-over game. It was enough for India to hold on for 31-run win in a year that they lifted the World Cup.

The previous best Australian score at No.6 was Marcus Stoinis, who blitzed 146no against New Zealand in a January 2017 ODI in Auckland, a knock that included 11 sixes and propelled him into the limelight.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings