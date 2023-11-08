Strikers go top as Renegades’ season hangs by thread

Bridget Patterson guides the Strikers home with an over to spare as the Renegades remain rooted to the bottom

The Adelaide Strikers have sealed a fourth straight Weber WBBL win in a row, chasing the Melbourne Renegades’ 5-148 with an over to spare at Karen Rolton Oval.

Bridget Patterson yet again showed composure late for the home side, as the wicketkeeper-batter’s unbeaten 36 steered her team home to ensure the reigning champions move to top of the WBBL|09 standings.

Thrashed by the Renegades just over a fortnight ago to the tune of 81 runs, the Strikers returned serve at home and, despite the loss of late wickets, reached their target relatively comfortably.

For the Renegades, a seventh defeat in eight games leaves their campaign on life support, and likely requiring six wins from six to make the finals.

After winning the toss Renegades skipper Hayley Matthews opted to bat first, however within the first over the West Indies star was back in the pavilion, dismissed caught behind first ball.

A shrewd piece of leg-spin bowling from Amanda-Jade Wellington then outsmarted Courtney Webb and when England star Tammy Beaumont departed shortly after, the visitors were in trouble at 3-41.

Jess Duffin (registering her first half-century since returning to the WBBL) and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 96-run stand then rescued things for the Renegades, albeit the India star struggled to find her hard-hitting fluency in an innings of 45 off 38 balls.

It meant Australia allrounder Georgia Wareham, the Renegades’ most destructive batter to date in WBBL|09, did not reach the crease until the 19th over and was unable to propel her side north of 150.

Five Strikers bowlers finished with one wicket apiece with Anesu Mushangwe again proving miserly, finishing with 1-18 from her four overs.

In response the in-form Katie Mack (24 off 15) got the home side off to a fast start but her aggression got the better of her, spooning one to cover-point.

Fellow top-order stars in Laura Wolvaardt (28 off 30) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (26 off 24) also made starts, however failed to take the game away from the Renegades.

Harmanpreet takes a sharp one, and perhaps luckily Tammy Beaumont is there!



Was she in control of this one? #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/nk64Swqpuw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2023

After an important contribution with the ball Danielle Gibson (17 off 14) chipped in with valuable late runs but it was Patterson who made the difference, and deservedly grabbed player of the match honours.

Both sides are in action again on Saturday, with the Renegades hosting the Scorchers before the Strikers face the Heat in Mackay.

