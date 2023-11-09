Quantcast
'Won't be the same': Tributes flow for 'legend' Lanning

Tributes poured in across social media for Meg Lanning after the Australian icon announced the end of her international career

Tearful Lanning says goodbye, reflects on ‘special’ memories

Ellyse Perry says no cricketer has played the game with more purpose and "extreme skill" than Meg Lanning, as tributes poured in for the Australian cricket legend upon news of her international retirement on Thursday.

Teammates, rivals and key figures across the women's and men's game took to social media to congratulate Lanning on a career characterised by dominance with the bat and incredible success as a leader.

The seven-time World Cup winner said cricket was "all I've ever known really for 13 years", and for those who shared a field with Lanning for a significant part of that period, the announcement signified the end of an era.

"Hasn't been, won't be the same without you," veteran seamer Megan Schutt wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji before continuing: "What an incredible career. Enjoy retirement, skip."

"One of the greatest batters and captains we'll ever see," Ashleigh Gardner wrote on her story, while Georgia Wareham added: "Best of the best".

Those on the other side of the fence were similarly quick to send their congratulations to on-field rival Lanning.

"Congrats on your international career," England captain Heather Knight wrote on Instagram. "Such a tough competitor, I enjoyed our battles over the years!"

New Zealand and Sydney Sixers veteran Suzie Bates said: "Huge amount of respect for (Meg Lanning). One of the toughest opponents I have played against." Fellow White Ferns star Sophie Devine said Lanning was "an absolute pain in the bum to play against, but a true legend of the game".

England legend Charlotte Edwards added her congratulations on a "wonderful career" and said: "You'll be missed. Thank you."

After making her international debut aged 18 on December 30, 2010, Lanning announcement herself a week later with her first century for Australia, an unbeaten 104 during the second ODI of the women's Ashes in Perth.

In what was only her third international match, she became the youngest player, male or female, to score a century for Australia, a record that still stands.

It was the first of many records she would set during her career, as detailed on Thursday.

Other figures throughout the cricket community sent their congratulations throughout the day.

Some were unable to put their feelings into words, instead opting for a mixture of teary-eyed emojis and hearts.

Mel Jones perhaps summed it up best: "One of the best we'll ever see. Inspirational leader. Entertainer."

