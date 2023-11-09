'Won't be the same': Tributes flow for 'legend' Lanning

Tributes poured in across social media for Meg Lanning after the Australian icon announced the end of her international career

06:38 Play video Tearful Lanning says goodbye, reflects on ‘special’ memories

Ellyse Perry says no cricketer has played the game with more purpose and "extreme skill" than Meg Lanning, as tributes poured in for the Australian cricket legend upon news of her international retirement on Thursday.

Teammates, rivals and key figures across the women's and men's game took to social media to congratulate Lanning on a career characterised by dominance with the bat and incredible success as a leader.

The seven-time World Cup winner said cricket was "all I've ever known really for 13 years", and for those who shared a field with Lanning for a significant part of that period, the announcement signified the end of an era.

"Hasn't been, won't be the same without you," veteran seamer Megan Schutt wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji before continuing: "What an incredible career. Enjoy retirement, skip."

"One of the greatest batters and captains we'll ever see," Ashleigh Gardner wrote on her story, while Georgia Wareham added: "Best of the best".

A sad day bidding farewell to one of the best leaders and people I’ve had the privilege playing with. The memories and legacy will live on for generations to come. Enjoy retirement Skip 🫶🏼 https://t.co/rHQG7PtBkW — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) November 8, 2023

Those on the other side of the fence were similarly quick to send their congratulations to on-field rival Lanning.

"Congrats on your international career," England captain Heather Knight wrote on Instagram. "Such a tough competitor, I enjoyed our battles over the years!"

New Zealand and Sydney Sixers veteran Suzie Bates said: "Huge amount of respect for (Meg Lanning). One of the toughest opponents I have played against." Fellow White Ferns star Sophie Devine said Lanning was "an absolute pain in the bum to play against, but a true legend of the game".

England legend Charlotte Edwards added her congratulations on a "wonderful career" and said: "You'll be missed. Thank you."

You’re an absolute legend for women’s cricket incredible talent and wonderful leader of the game 🫡 best of luck for your future endeavours 🤲 @MegLanning7 @AusWomenCricket @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/ThmhuzZm3K — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) November 8, 2023

Meg, thank you for what you’ve done to women’s cricket. You’ve inspired so many young girls and boys



‘I wanna play the cut shot like Meg Lanning’



Enjoy the next chapter



The international circuit won’t be the same, but it will be a lot easier for people playing Australia now 😉 https://t.co/N7IXVI44mE — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) November 9, 2023

After making her international debut aged 18 on December 30, 2010, Lanning announcement herself a week later with her first century for Australia, an unbeaten 104 during the second ODI of the women's Ashes in Perth.

In what was only her third international match, she became the youngest player, male or female, to score a century for Australia, a record that still stands.

It was the first of many records she would set during her career, as detailed on Thursday.

Scoring 100s in winning ODI run chases for AUS

1x: 18 players

2x: NBolton GMaxwell GMarsh CWhite

3x: MBevan MClarke KRolton DWarner

4x: AFinch SSmith

5x: SWatson

6x:

7x: MWaugh

8x: AGilchrist RPonting

9x:

10x: MEG LANNING



@AusWomenCricket @CricketAus — Swamp (@sirswampthing) November 8, 2023

17 - Meg Lanning scored 17 centuries across her international career (15 ODI, 2 T20I), the most of any player in the history of the women's formats. Heart. pic.twitter.com/ULuh4rjzXv — OptaJason (@OptaJason) November 8, 2023

🏏 241 International Matches

🏆 7-time World Cup Winner

🏅 3 Belinda Clark medals

💯 17 centuries

Captained Australia 182 times



Congratulations on an amazing international career, we're lucky to have you at the Stars for at least another 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/9zYpAivQDw — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 8, 2023

Other figures throughout the cricket community sent their congratulations throughout the day.

Some were unable to put their feelings into words, instead opting for a mixture of teary-eyed emojis and hearts.

Mel Jones perhaps summed it up best: "One of the best we'll ever see. Inspirational leader. Entertainer."

Congratulations Meg. Took the game to a new level. Enjoy the next phase of the journey. 👏 https://t.co/2m7SJQUbG5 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 9, 2023

A giant of our beautiful game retires from International cricket 🏏



Meg Lanning 🇦🇺 has had a career that is the result of hard work, dedication, discipline and yes talent.

But its her commitment I have always admired.



What an incredible player and leader — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 9, 2023

There are a handful of batters in the game that made me stop what I was doing, just to watch them play. Meg Lanning was one. My fondness, appreciation and love for the women’s game grew exponentially because of her artful batting and leadership. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 9, 2023

Congratulations to Meg Lanning on a peerless international career.



IMO the greatest women's one-day batter ever, and led Australia to a record five World Cup wins (not to mention a Commonwealth gold medal).



As captain, Lanning won a major title on five different continents. https://t.co/592VRkkUpj — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 8, 2023

One of Australia's greatest ever 💙



Congratulations on your international retirement, Meg - we're honoured to have watched you on the world stage.#vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/3LhvWIUQkC — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) November 8, 2023

Congrats on a great career Meg Lanning . Fantastic ambassador for the @CricketAus and the game .

👏👏👏 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) November 8, 2023

Congrats Meg - amazing international career. She has been part of an era that has seen incredible growth in the women’s game that has not only benefitted cricket, but Australian sport more broadly @ACA_Players @CricketAus @AusWomenCricket 🏏🇦🇺 — Todd Greenberg (@Todd_Greenberg) November 8, 2023