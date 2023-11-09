Sophie's Devine knock sees Perth scorch Heat

Sophie Devine hammered her fourth WBBL century as the Scorchers strengthened their position in the top four with a win on the road over the Heat

Sophie Devine has hammered her fourth Weber WBBL century to set up a 39-run victory for the Perth Scorchers over Brisbane Heat.

Devine (106 off 62) combined with opening partner Beth Mooney (50 from 42) in a 131-run opening stand at Allan Border Field – a record eighth century partnership between the pair – to lay a strong foundation for the visitors before she launched late to take her team to 3-192.

She brought up her century with the fourth six of her innings in the final over, before being run out on the final ball of the innings.

The Heat bumbled and fumbled in the field, with a selection of dropped catches, missed stumpings and run-out chances adding to their woes.

Devine’s 62-ball innings features four sixes and 14 fours, while Natalie Sciver-Brunt (22 from 14) added handy late runs.

The Scorchers sit third on the WBBL table with five wins from eight games, ahead of the Heat (also on 10 points) on net run rate.

The Heat’s chances of chasing the imposing total relied on a strong start with the bat but Grace Harris (6) failed to fire, falling lbw to 18-year-old quick Chloe Ainsworth in the second over.

Amelia Kerr (4) also fell cheaply, out to the bowling of her NZ compatriot Devine.

Georgia Redmayne (53 off 44) anchored the innings, but while the likes of Mignon du Pree (22 off 14), Charli Knott (18 from 12) and Georgia Voll (27 off 16) were aggressive, wickets fell all too regularly as the Heat were bowled out for 153 in 17.3 overs.

Piepa Cleary (3-27) led the wicket takers, while Devine (2-33) and Alana King (2-15) also struck multiple times.

In Thursday’s other WBBL|09 action, lightning, rain and low light combined to cancel the Sydney Thunder's match against the Hobart Hurricanes without a ball bowled.

Rain fell on Cricket Central in Silverwater from just before play was due to begin at 3pm (AEDT) on Thursday.

Low light and lightning followed, forcing the cancellation of the contest just after 4.30pm.

The Thunder missed out on the opportunity to avenge their loss to the Hurricanes on October 30, which remains their sole defeat from six games so far this season.

Hobart, meanwhile, weren't able to improve to a winning record, having won three from six games so far this campaign. The sides each receive one competition point.

