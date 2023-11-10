Sixers move closer to top four with thumping win

Sydney Sixers are one win outside the top four after romping to victory over the Hurricanes

Sydney Sixers have kept their finals hopes alive after sealing a commanding 57-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

A 73-run stand between Chloe Tryon (40) and Ashleigh Gardner (32) set up the victory, with Gardner's powerful hitting over the legside helping the Sixers to 8-166.

Lauren Cheatle kept her good summer going with 2-18, and English spinner Linsey Smith was economical with 2-8, as the Hurricanes stumbled to 109 all out in reply while also losing Shabnim Ismail to a finger injury.

The Sixers are now fifth, one win behind the finals-paying top four, while the Hurricanes are languishing in sixth and need a big run to qualify.

However Ellyse Perry's Sixers will need to prove themselves against the tournament's best teams in the run home.

With five games remaining, they will play each of the current top four teams - the Heat, Scorchers, Thunder and Strikers. Their other remaining game is against the Hurricanes.

Batting first, Perry was solid at the top of the order making 24, while Suzie Bates continued to improve in her new role down the order, striking a brilliant late 35no from 21 deliveries.

The Hurricanes were in immediate trouble when Lizelle Lee (1), Elyse Villani (8), Bryony Smith (9) and Nicola Carey (0) all departed inside the first eight overs.

Naomi Stalenberg (22) and Heather Graham (36) were the only Hurricanes batters to reach double figures as they were bowled out in 16.4 overs.

