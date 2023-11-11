Devine stars as red-hot Scorchers thrash Renegades

Sophie Devine was at her brutal best as the Scorchers cruised to a massive victory over the struggling Renegades in Melbourne

09:55 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|09

Perth stars Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have piled more pain on the struggling Melbourne Renegades to steer the Scorchers to a 10-wicket Weber WBBL thumping.

Devine and Mooney smashed the Renegades bowlers to all parts of the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday to bring up Perth's sixth win of the season with 50 balls to spare.

02:36 Play video Devine hammers EIGHT sixes in brutal innings

New Zealand captain Devine smashed eight sixes in her unbeaten 70 from 36 balls to completely flatten the Renegades.

Australian ace Mooney's 47 not out from 32 balls was relatively tame in comparison to Devine's fireworks.

Devine took a liking to Sarah Coyte, with the Renegades bowler going for 0-40 from her two overs.

The Scorchers' big hitting came after Australia spinner Georgia Wareham smashed a career-best 57 not out to help the Renegades reach 5-133.

01:09 Play video Wareham smacks Scorchers in career-best knock

The hosts struggled to get going after captain Hayley Matthews departed for a slow eight from 15 balls.

The Renegades' campaign is turning into a disaster, even with international stars Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur in their XI.

They upset reigning champions Adelaide in their second match, but have tumbled to seven-straight losses since to be on the bottom of the table with a 1-8 record.

Perth have moved up to second with a third-consecutive win.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings