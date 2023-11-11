Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Devine stars as red-hot Scorchers thrash Renegades

Match Report

Sophie Devine was at her brutal best as the Scorchers cruised to a massive victory over the struggling Renegades in Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|09

Perth stars Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have piled more pain on the struggling Melbourne Renegades to steer the Scorchers to a 10-wicket Weber WBBL thumping.

Devine and Mooney smashed the Renegades bowlers to all parts of the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday to bring up Perth's sixth win of the season with 50 balls to spare.

Devine hammers EIGHT sixes in brutal innings

New Zealand captain Devine smashed eight sixes in her unbeaten 70 from 36 balls to completely flatten the Renegades.

Australian ace Mooney's 47 not out from 32 balls was relatively tame in comparison to Devine's fireworks.

Devine took a liking to Sarah Coyte, with the Renegades bowler going for 0-40 from her two overs.

The Scorchers' big hitting came after Australia spinner Georgia Wareham smashed a career-best 57 not out to help the Renegades reach 5-133.

Wareham smacks Scorchers in career-best knock

The hosts struggled to get going after captain Hayley Matthews departed for a slow eight from 15 balls.

The Renegades' campaign is turning into a disaster, even with international stars Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur in their XI.

They upset reigning champions Adelaide in their second match, but have tumbled to seven-straight losses since to be on the bottom of the table with a 1-8 record.

Perth have moved up to second with a third-consecutive win.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 8 6 1 0 1 1.146 0 13
2 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 9 6 3 0 0 1.291 0 12
3 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 8 6 2 0 0 1.062 0 12
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 8 5 3 0 0 -0.013 0 10
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 4 5 0 0 -0.056 0 8
6 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 8 3 4 0 1 -1.229 0 7
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 9 2 7 0 0 -1.376 0 4
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 9 1 8 0 0 -0.774 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News