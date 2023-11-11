A supreme, flawless knock from Mitch Marsh guided Australia to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh
Unplayable Podcast: Magic Mitch goes big
On the eve of Diwali Sunday, Mitch Marsh's innings was cause for celebration (apologies for the background fireworks)!
Bangladesh made over 300 after being sent in but Marsh (177no) and Steve Smith (63no) made the chase look like an absolute cake walk as Australia made it seven wins in a row heading into the semi-finals.
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron were at the country footy-esque MCA Stadium in Pune to recap all the action.
Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures
October 8: Lost to India by six wickets
October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs
October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets
October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs
October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs
October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs
November 4: Beat England by 33 runs
November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets
November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
