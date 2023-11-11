Stubborn Heat hold off Strikers in Mackay

The top four have created a buffer over the fifth-ranked Sydney Sixers after the Heat claimed a nervy win over the Adelaide Strikers

Brisbane Heat have given themselves clear air inside the top four ahead of the chasing pack, after edging home with three wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Adelaide Strikers in Mackay.

South African star Mignon du Preez controlled the Heat's chase of the Strikers’ 4-137, striking 60 from 49, playing brilliantly down the ground to the spinners.

She put the Heat back on track after Georgia Redmayne was run out on nine off a free hit, and Grace Harris (10) and Amelia Kerr (3) both departed cheaply, supported by first Charli Knott (21) and then Jess Jonassen (15).

There was a brief wobble when du Preez was caught and bowled by Amanda-Jade Wellington in the 17th over, and Megan Schutt (2-29) had Jonassen caught shortly after.

But Bess Heath was able to get the hosts home with a streaky edge that went to the boundary with two balls to spare, after some nervy dot balls off Dani Gibson in the final over.

The result snapped the Strikers' four-game winning streak, and left them one point behind the ladder-leading Thunder (13) and level with second-ranked Perth and fourth-placed Heat.

The result created a four-point gap between the Heat and the Sydney Sixers in fifth, with five games still to play in the regular season.

After the Heat had Adelaide in trouble early at 3-31 after seven overs, Madeline Penna was able to hit the Strikers out of trouble with an unbeaten 57 from 46 balls.

Gibson also blasted 34 not out from 17 balls, helping lift the Strikers to a competitive total of 5-137.

