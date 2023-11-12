Labuschagne raises the bar as Aussies rectify sloppy start

Mitch Marsh says Australia want to be renowned for the fielding exploits similar to that of the nation's past great sides

01:30 Play video Marsh goes large as Aussies make it seven straight

Not content with being a good fielding side, Australia want to be known for their outfield exploits.

Australia lost their first two World Cup matches in results that were marred by dropped catches and misfields, and several in the team have admitted their standards were a long way short of where they wanted them to be.

"We look back at all the great Australian teams that played before us and we watched his kids," Mitch Marsh said after his 177 not out against Bangladesh on Saturday.

"Their fielding and their attitude was something that they were renowned for.

Labuschagne executed two brilliant run outs against Bangladesh // Getty

"That's something that we want to really bring to the table; our effort and our attitude."

After an uncharacteristically sloppy beginning that saw six dropped chances in their first two games, the Aussies have rectified things in the seven matches since.

According to statistics provided by Opta, Australia's catch rate has jumped from 57.1 per cent after that messy start (the lowest ranked side) to 83 per cent since then, the third-highest in the tournament.

"We were a little bit off with the fielding and couldn't really put our finger on what it (the problem) was," Marsh said.

"Over the last seven games we've been fantastic."

00:42 Play video 'Always a great feeling': Marsh reflects on second Cup hundred

One player who has exemplified that mindset has been Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne has been a standout in the field this tournament and a consistent high achiever even when Australia's efforts where under the microscope during the early losses to India and South Africa.

His three run outs in the World Cup is the equal most and his eight catches puts him third for the most catches among non-wicketkeepers.

It's been an incredible run for Labuschagne, who has played all of Australia's past 17 ODIs since returning to the side as a concussion substitute in the first one-dayer in South Africa in early September.

And yet there has been the concern that he would be the first to make way in the XI when all of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were fit and available – but that scenario is yet to happen during this tournament.

Such has been Labuschagne's constant threat to the opposition batters in the field so far this campaign, his selection now won't come down to solely his batting. What he brings to the team in the field will also be weighed up.

He executed two brilliant run outs against Bangladesh from efforts that could be classed as no more than half-chances to break both established partnerships.

The first saw stand-in captain Najmul Shanto knock a ball into the square leg area and immediately call for two. Labuschagne was at a regulation midwicket and reached the ball before his teammate from deep square leg. He slid, gathered and released the ball in one motion. The throw was inch-perfect and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to knock off the bails with Shanto at least 20cm short of the crease.

That broke a 64-run partnership and eight overs later Labuschagne was at it again, this time with a direct hit.

Towhid Hridoy dropped the ball onto the off side and called Mahmudullah for a quick single. But he didn't consider who was haring in from cover. Labuschagne scooped the ball up in his right hand and under-armed the ball while horizontal to the ground, sending veteran Mahmudullah back to the sheds.

"It's getting pretty incredible at the moment how much he (Labuschagne) hits the stumps," Sean Abbott told reporters after his two wickets against Bangladesh.

"That sort of stuff is invaluable, and most one-day wickets are quite flat as well so it's free wickets when the guys are hitting the stumps like that."

Captain Pat Cummins trusts Labuschagne in the high-traffic fielding positions such as long on and deep midwicket in the final overs of the innings, key spots on the field that can decide the outcome of a match such as Australia's nail-biting win over New Zealand in Dharamsala.

He fielded three of the six balls in the final over including a superb boundary save off the third-last delivery and executing the match-defining run out of Jimmy Neesham off the penultimate ball.

"You've seen how good of a fielder he is," Travis Head said after that five-run win.

"He's got full confidence in making plays and to knock one back and then to make the run out, two huge ones. He doesn't make many mistakes.

"That's what we come to expect."

Marsh added: "He's amazing. The energy that he brings, and his accuracy with his throws, everything's outstanding."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

November 16: Second semi-final v South Africa, Kolkata, 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings