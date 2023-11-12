England stars to miss WBBL final, other internationals to stay

England players in WBBL sides will miss unless any late exemptions are made, however New Zealand and South African players will be allowed to remain in Australia

England's biggest stars are set to miss the Weber WBBL final if their clubs qualify, but New Zealand and South African imports will be available despite conflicting international engagements.

The WBBL|09 final will be held on December 2, the same day England’s T20 squad for their upcoming tour of India are expected to arrive in Mumbai.

The large English contingent currently playing in Australia will be able skip a pre-tour camp in Oman and will be available for the Eliminator and Challenger finals if their teams qualify – but not the final, unless any late exemptions are made allowing players to arrive 24 hours later than expected.

New Zealand meanwhile begin a home series against Pakistan on December 3, when the first T20I will be played in Dunedin.

South Africa also return to action the same day, playing a T20I against Bangladesh in Benoni.

But it is understood Cricket New Zealand and Cricket South Africa will allow their players to remain in Australia if their teams make the WBBL|09 final.

02:36 Play video Devine hammers EIGHT sixes in brutal innings

England named their squad for their tour of India on Friday, with nine WBBL players included for a T20I series that begins on December 6.

Clubs were aware of the potential scheduling conflicts when the draft was held.

Here is how the clubs are likely to be impacted should they make finals:

Sydney Thunder

If the Thunder qualify for the final, they will have to play it without captain Heather Knight, in a significant blow. Quick Lauren Bell has also been named in England’s squad, but in good news, the club have confirmed South Africa star Marizanne Kapp will be available for the finals should they make it, and in-form Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has no scheduling conflicts.

01:41 Play video Knight's fast fifty powers Thunder to a commanding total

Perth Scorchers

Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones are part of the England squad and as it stands, won’t be available should Perth make the final. But in great news for Scorchers fans, the club have confirmed NZ skipper Sophie Devine will be permitted to stay with the club if they make the decider. English opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, who was part of the squad through the first half of the season before Sciver-Brunt’s arrival, has remained with the group and is not part of the England squad.

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers are set to lose England allrounder Dani Gibson if they make the final, but uncapped compatriot Georgia Adams was not included in the squad to tour India and will be available, while Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt also has clearance to remain for finals.

Brisbane Heat

Bess Heath will not be available if the Heat make the final, but there will be no issues for Mignon du Preez, who has retired from international cricket. The club will also hope NZ allrounder Amelia Kerr, like her White Ferns counterparts at other clubs, can remain should they make the final.

01:41 Play video Cool, calm Du Preez anchors Heat chase with half-century

Sydney Sixers

There will be no issues with English spinner Linsey Smith, who is not in the India touring party. In even better news, the Sixers expect all of South African Chloe Tryon and Kiwis Suzie Bates and Jess Kerr to be available if the club to make the top four.

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are facing an uphill battle to make the top four, but if they do get there, they’ll have no issues with their imports. Uncapped English batter Bryony Smith has not been included in the touring party for India, while South Africans Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail have both retired from international cricket.

Melbourne Stars

The Stars’ chances of making the top four appear slim and if they do get there, they’ll be without all three of their England imports, with Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley and Maia Bouchier headed to India.

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades are on the bottom of the table with just one win from nine games. Had they been in a position to make finals, they may well have kept Tammy Beaumont, who is not in England’s T20I squad and isn’t required until the Test portion of the tour.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings