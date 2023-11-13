Cricket.com.au's World Cup team of the tournament

1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 591 | Ave: 65.67 | SR: 109.2 | 100s/50s: 4/0 | HS: 174

Quinton de Kock's swansong as an ODI batter could hardly have gone better with four centuries to his name which included an enormous 174 against Bangladesh. His other hundreds have come against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand, meaning the Proteas star hasn’t just beaten up on weaker sides. He has the second-most runs in the tournament, the most ever by a South African at a single tournament and sits only 82 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time single-tournament record (673 in the 2003 edition).

01:30 Play video Aussies stunned by pace onslaught after de Kock ton

2. David Warner (Australia)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 499 | Ave: 55.44 | SR: 105.5 | 100s/50s: 2/2 | HS: 163

Australia's evergreen opener has been in great touch and further enhanced his already excellent World Cup record. Back-to-back centuries against Pakistan (163) and the Netherlands (104) almost became three in a row against New Zealand (81). Australia have been the best batting Powerplay team in terms of runs scored and Warner's consistency (dismissed for no single-figure scores) has been a huge reason behind that.

01:30 Play video Warner, Marsh smash centuries in mammoth opening stand

3. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 565 | SR: 70.63 | 100s/50s: 3/2 | HS: 123no | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 5.68 | BB: 2-21

A breakout tournament for the 23-year-old Kiwi whose century in the opening match against England set the tone for a terrific campaign. He also notched centuries against Australia and Pakistan as well as making an impressive 75 against India. With Indian roots he was embraced by the local fans, with a 'Rachin' chat echoing around the ground during his Dharamsala hundred against the Aussies, and shapes as a key player for New Zealand for many years to come.

01:31 Play video Conway, Ravindra centuries help Black Caps thrash England

4. Virat Kohli (c) (India)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 594 | Ave: 99.00 | SR: 88.50 | 100s/50s: 2/5 | HS: 103no

It's been a typically prolific tournament for Virat Kohli, who in hitting two hundreds has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ever ODI tons (49). His strike rate has been criticised, however the speed at which this top order scores means it won't be an issue in this hypothetical XI. Five 50+ scores plus two unbeaten centuries left Kohli as the World Cup's leading runs scorer.

01:30 Play video Kohli equals Sachin as rampant India thrash South Africa

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 396 | Ave: 49.50 | SR: 114.50 | 100s/50s: 1/3 | HS: 106

Aiden Markram's tournament began with an explosive century against Sri Lanka – the then-fastest hundred in World Cup history (49 balls, later overtaken by Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball effort). His strike rate in the death overs is a big reason for his selection over teammate Heinrich Klaasen and Kiwi Daryl Mitchell, who both had fine tournaments in the middle order. Markram led all comers by scoring at 244.44 runs per 100 balls in the final 10 overs of the innings, hitting a boundary every 2.4 deliveries faced. His dot ball percentage of 39.6 per cent is also the lowest of the top 30 run-scorers, ensuring he'll have no issues getting our other big hitters back on strike.

01:31 Play video Records tumble as Markram posts 49-ball ton

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 397 | SR: 152.7 | 100s/50s: 2/0 | HS: 201no | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 4.95 | BB: 2-34

Close to the first picked in this side despite missing two matches in the second half of the group stage. His 40-ball century against the Netherlands is the fastest in the tournament's history and his 201no against Afghanistan broke even more records as he singlehandedly rescued Australia from a dire situation. Maxwell’s off-spin has also been crucial for the balance of the Australian attack, conceding only 4.95 runs per over as the perfect foil for Adam Zampa.

01:30 Play video Mission Impossible: Mercurial Maxwell does the unthinkable

7. Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Matches: 8 | Runs: 157 | SR: 111.3 | 100s/50s: 0/1 | HS: 75 | Wickets: 17 | Econ: 6.40 | BB: 3-31

A terrific tournament for Marco Jansen whose reputation with bat and ball continues to grow. The South Africa allrounder edges out Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka for this new ball spot due to his effectiveness in the Powerplay. While both were tournament standouts, Jansen took more wickets in the first 10 overs (12 to Madushanka's nine) and struck twice in the Powerplay in five of his eight matches. The 23yo Jansen also offers much more with the bat and will occupy our No.7 spot, with his 75 off 42 against England a highlight.

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 111 | SR: 115.6 | HS: 39no | Wickets: 16 | Econ: 3.96 | BB: 5-33

Ravindra Jadeja has been the perfect spin weapon for India, near-impossible to score freely off and a constant wicket-taking threat. His economy rate of 3.96 is second only to teammate Jasprit Bumrah (3.65); phenomenal numbers considering both have bowled over 70 overs. The allrounder has been used mainly in the middle overs and occasionally at the death. Jadeja’s scalps include Steve Smith, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, with his five-wicket haul against South Africa a highlight. He's only had to bat four times in the World Cup but his strike rate of 115.6 is perfect for a No.8.

9. Mohammed Shami (India)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 16 | Econ: 4.78 | Ave: 9.56 | BB: 5-18

After bafflingly missing selection for India's first four matches, Mohammed Shami has gone on a tear since, picking up 16 wickets in five games. He sliced through New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka with hauls of five, four and five respectively. Shami has had no problems getting movement with the Kookaburra either, even though he's been the first-change bowler behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Despite taking 0-41 against the Netherlands, his tournament bowling average is still below 10 and he's still striking once every 12 balls.

01:30 Play video 'Demolition job': Shami shines as England capitulate

10. Adam Zampa (Australia)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 22 | Econ: 5.27 | Ave: 18.91 | BB: 4-8

Adam Zampa has had to battle all sorts of physical issues this tournament, from a pool-related injury to back spasms, but has responded to finish the group stage as the World Cup's top wicket-taker. He joined a very elite list of players to take three-straight four-wicket hauls in ODIs with starring roles against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands and said his performance against England (3-21) was the "most satisfying" ODI he'd played in. With one more wicket in the semi-final he can equal Muttiah Muralidaran's record for the most wickets by a spinner in a single men's World Cup.

01:09 Play video Zampa rapt with 'satisfying' display against England

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 17 | Econ: 3.65 | Ave: 15.65 | BB: 4-39

With little recent cricket under his belt leading into the tournament due to a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah has shown no signs of rust, taking wickets in all but one of India’s nine matches to date. His 2-19 against Pakistan included two fabulous deliveries to bowl Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan that will go down in World Cup folklore. Bumrah has the lowest economy rate of any bowler to play more than one match and his Powerplay economy is somehow even better at a ridiculous 2.95 runs per over.

12th man: Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 21 | Econ: 6.70 | Ave: 25.00 | BB: 5-80

Dilshan Madushanka's consistency and effectiveness with the new ball was the shining light for Sri Lanka in an otherwise disappointing tournament. Nominated by the legendary Chaminda Vaas as a star of the future many years ago, the 23yo lived up to his top billing with a series of brilliant performances. He finished the tournament second on the wickets list and his scalps included the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

November 16: Second semi-final v South Africa, Kolkata, 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad, 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

