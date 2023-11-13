WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

Just four points separate first and fifth on the table heading into the final two weeks of the regular season

The battle for the all-important top two spots on the Weber WBBL table is wide open heading into the final fortnight of the regular season.

The team that finishes top will advance straight to – and host – the final on December 2.

The third- and fourth-ranked teams will meet in The Eliminator, with the winner to meet the second-placed finisher in The Challenger to determine who goes into the final.

1st: Perth Scorchers (14 points)

Played 10 | Won 7 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 1.364

The run home

Nov 16 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval) Nov 18 v Thunder (Cricket Central) Nov 22 v Stars (WACA Ground) Nov 24 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

The battle for top spot and an automatic place in the final is wide open for the sides currently occupying the top four. The Scorchers currently have their noses in front but the other three teams have a game in hand on their western rival. Perth play two of the other top four sides in the run home, alongside a Sixers team on the up.

2nd: Sydney Thunder (13 points)

Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR 0.717

The run home

Nov 15 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 18 v Scorchers (Cricket Central) Nov 21 v Strikers (Cricket Central) Nov 24 v Heat (Adelaide Oval) Nov 26 v Sixers (Sydney Cricket Ground)

The Thunder's washout against the Hurricanes has left them on an odd number of points as they enter a challenging run home that will see them play the other three highest-ranked sides – including the Strikers twice – as well as an improving Sixers side. In their favour is their schedule, which includes three games at home.

3rd: Adelaide Strikers (12 points)

Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 0 | NRR 0.916

The run home

Nov 15 v Thunder (Karen Rolton Oval) Nov 18 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval) Nov 21 v Thunder (Cricket Central) Nov 24 v Scorchers (Adelaide Oval) Nov 26 v Hurricanes (Sydney Cricket Ground)

If it wasn't already clear, the run home is packed with top-of-the-table clashes that will have huge ramifications for where the finals are played. The Strikers will need to knock off fellow contenders Thunder and Scorchers, and defeat the Sixers at home, to have the best chance at hosting a final.

4th: Brisbane Heat (12 points)

Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 6 | NR 0 | NRR 0.004

The run home

Nov 15 v Hurricanes (Allan Border Field) Nov 17 v Renegades (Allan Border Field) Nov 19 v Stars (CitiPower Centre) Nov 21 v Sixers (Allan Border Field) Nov 24 v Thunder (Adelaide Oval)

The Heat are currently fourth, but have the kindest run home on paper of the top four. They play each of the bottom four teams, with their last regular season game against the Thunder their only remaining match against a side currently occupying the top half of the table.

5th: Sydney Sixers (10 points)

Played 10 | Won 5 | Lost 5 | NR 0 | NRR -0.044

The run home

Nov 16 v Scorchers (North Sydney Oval) Nov 18 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval) Nov 21 v Heat (Allan Border Field) Nov 26 v Thunder (North Sydney Oval)

The Sixers are on a roll having won four consecutive matches, but they are still two points outside the top four. Their finals credentials will be well and truly tested on a challenging run home that will see them play each of the top four teams.

6th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played 9 | Won 3 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR -1.065

The run home

Nov 15 v Heat (Allan Border Field) Nov 17 v Stars (Allan Border Field) Nov 19 v Renegades (CitiPower Centre) Nov 23 v Renegades (Blundstone Arena) Nov 26 v Strikers (Sydney Cricket Ground)

The Hurricanes are just hanging in there but have work to do to bridge the gap between themselves and the top four. In their favour are three upcoming games against the Melbourne sides, but they'll likely also need to upset the Heat and Strikers if they are to advance.

7th: Melbourne Stars (6 points)

Played 10 | Won 3 | Lost 7 | NR 0 | NRR -0.056

The run home

Nov 17 v Hurricanes (Allan Border Field) Nov 19 v Heat (CitiPower Centre) Nov 22 v Stars (WACA Ground) Nov 25 v Renegades (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

It isn't season over for the Stars, mathematically speaking, but they will need to win each of their remaining games and have other results fall in their favour.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (2 points)

Played 10 | Won 1 | Lost 9 | NR 0 | NRR -0.704

The run home

Nov 17 v Heat (Allan Border Field) Nov 19 v Hurricanes (CitiPower Centre) Nov 23 v Hurricanes (Blundstone Arena) Nov 25 v Stars (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

The Renegades are officially the first team eliminated from WBBL|09, sitting 10 points outside the top four and with just four games remaining. They are playing for pride, and to avoid finishing on the bottom of the table.

