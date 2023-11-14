Australia's opener Travis Head joins the pod to look ahead to the South African semi
Unplayable Podcast: Semi-final preview with Travis Head
Forty-five matches down, three to go.
The World Cup is finally reaching its crescendo and Australia are one of the four teams left in the thing.
Ahead of their semi-final in Kolkata against South Africa on Thursday, opener Travis Head sits down with the boys next to (not in) the hotel pool.
Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures
October 8: Lost to India by six wickets
October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs
October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets
October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs
October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs
October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs
November 4: Beat England by 33 runs
November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets
November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
2023 World Cup standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 India Men IND
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2.57
|0
|18
|2 South Africa Men SA
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1.261
|0
|14
|3 Australia Men AUS
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.841
|0
|14
|4 New Zealand Men NZ
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0.743
|0
|10
|5 Pakistan Men PAK
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-0.199
|0
|8
|6 Afghanistan Men AFG
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-0.336
|0
|8
|7 England Men ENG
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-0.572
|0
|6
|8 Bangladesh Men BAN
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|-1.087
|0
|4
|9 Sri Lanka Men SL
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|-1.419
|0
|4
|10 Netherlands Men NED
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|-1.825
|0
|4
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points