Unplayable Podcast: Semi-final preview with Travis Head

Australia's opener Travis Head joins the pod to look ahead to the South African semi

Forty-five matches down, three to go.

The World Cup is finally reaching its crescendo and Australia are one of the four teams left in the thing.

Ahead of their semi-final in Kolkata against South Africa on Thursday, opener Travis Head sits down with the boys next to (not in) the hotel pool.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings