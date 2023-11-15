Aussies confident of Brown, Healy fitness for India Test

Injury clouds hang over a couple of Aussie stars ahead of their multi-format tour of India, but coach Shelley Nitschke is optimistic both will be available for the Test

Australia are confident Darcie Brown will recover from a hamstring injury in time for next month’s one-off Test in India, but it is less clear whether the quick will be able to return for the Adelaide Strikers this WBBL season.

Meanwhile Australia are also hopeful Alyssa Healy will be available for the Test at Wankhede starting December 21 after her WBBL season was ended by a dog bite to her index finger.

As it stands, there is a second wicketkeeper option in the squad that was named on Tuesday in Beth Mooney.

If there is doubt over Healy’s availability closer to the squad’s departure for India in mid-December, another back-up could be added as cover – but coach Shelley Nitschke said on Wednesday that call was not necessary as yet.

"We're hopeful that Midge is going to be okay but there's a lot to play out between now and then," Nitschke said.

"We've got Moons there in the squad as well, who's a fantastic keeper in her own right.

"So should she slot into that position (if Healy can’t play), I think that would be a smooth fix.

"But there's also other options and it's something that we would certainly look at and the balance of the team and what that looks like, should Alyssa (be ruled out).

"(Healy) will come across with us to India and continue her return-to-play (plan) and hopefully all things being equal she's available for the Test match.

"There's a little bit to play out before we get to that stage and we'll give her as much opportunity as we can (to prove her fitness)."

Fast bowler Brown was ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies in early October due to her hamstring injury.

She has missed all 10 of the second-ranked Strikers’ matches so far, with just four regular-season matches and potential finals remaining.

"Darcie is on track to be available for the Test match, whether or not she returns to the WBBL or remains to be seen," Nitschke added.

Australia have not yet named a captain for the tour following last week’s retirement of Meg Lanning.

While national vice-captain Healy has stepped up during Lanning’s recent absences, Nitschke said appointing a new full-time skipper was a more complicated process.

The new captain will also need to be ratified by the Cricket Australia board.

"There's a process that needs to be undertaken given Meg's retirement means that we now have to replace the captain on a permanent basis, whereas Alyssa was in there before as more of an interim," Nitschke said.

"There's certainly more of a process that needs to be undertaken now, and that's going to take some time to work through that."

The WBBL|09 final will be played on December 2, 11 days before the Australian squad departs for Mumbai.

Nitschke said the tight turnaround would necessitate striking a balance between giving tired players a break post Big Bash, and ensuring they are still physically prepared for a rare Test match.

"I think it's going to be finding that balance between giving the players - particularly those that go through to the WBBL finals - making sure they get enough time to have a little bit of a break, but then get on the tools again to prepare for a Test match.

"Then once we get over there, (it’s about) making sure we use the time to get used to the conditions and also prepare for the longer format too, after coming out of a T20 tournament."

Australia's multi-format tour of India

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai