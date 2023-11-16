LIVE: Four early wickets as Aussie quicks shine in the gloom

South Africa have fallen to 4-28 after choosing to bat first under cloudy Kolkata skies

01:09 Play video Australia get perfect start, Cummins takes a classic catch

Rain delay update: South Africa's decision to bat first has so far backfired with Australia's bowlers making the most of overcast conditions at Eden Gardens.

However a shower came across the ground just as the players were taking a drinks break with the score at 4-44 after 14 overs.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma had no hesitation in batting first when he won the toss in the second semi-final, announcing that Lungi Ngidi had been left out for Gerald Coetzee.

Bavuma himself was the first man to go, caught behind for a duck attempting to defend the final ball of Mitch Starc's first over.

Josh Hazlewood got the better of South Africa's leading run-scorer Quinton de Kock (3), with three straight dot ball forcing the wicketkeeper into a rash stroke. Captain Pat Cummins ran back from mid on to complete a terrific catch.

Aiming to keep the foot on the throat with the scoreboard going nowhere, Starc and Hazlewood were kept in the attack for seven and six overs respectively.

Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (6) were both dismissed with thick edges flying to Australian catchers behind the wicket.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne as selected ahead of Marcus Stoinis as Australia welcomed back Starc and Glenn Maxwell into their XI.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

November 16: Second semi-final v South Africa, Kolkata, 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings