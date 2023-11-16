Unplayable Podcast: Don't call it a 'choke', Aussies advance

Australia will be playing for their sixth men's World Cup crown after consigning South Africa to another semi-final defeat

Australia won't care how they won, just that they did!

Powerplay dominance in both innings decided the match in Kolkata in what was a low-scoring knockout - Australia starting both innings better and in the end getting the job done by three wickets.

For South Africa, it's another devastating defeat at the semi-final stage. But it was anything but a "choke" says their coach, Rob Walter.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron lapped up the atmosphere at the Eden Gardens and have the full recap on the semi-final.

