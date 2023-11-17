Renegades stun Heat to snap losing streak

The race for the right to host WBBL finals took a twist as Renegades skipper Hayley Matthews starred with bat and ball to upset the Heat in Brisbane

Brisbane Heat's hopes of hosting a Weber WBBL final took a hit on Friday evening as they suffered an upset two-run loss to the bottom-ranked Melbourne Renegades.

Chasing a hefty but not massive target of 170, the Heat were on track while Grace Harris (65 off 36) was in the middle at Allan Border Field.

But the hosts lost regular wickets and the game looked to be slipping away when they needed 31 runs off the final 15 deliveries.

Then, captain Jess Jonassen (17 off 8) intervened, hitting three fours off one Harmanpreet Kaur over bring victory within reach, before Nicola Hancock (17no off 9) hit a six, then a four, in the 19th over to leave six runs needed off the last, with two wickets in hand.

But tailenders Hancock and Courtney Sippel could not get their side over the line, with Renegades captain Hayley Matthews bowling consecutive dot balls to seal just her team's second win of the season.

The Heat remain third on the table with three games remaining, two points behind top-ranked Perth Scorchers. They are level on 14 points with second-ranked Adelaide Strikers, but their rivals have a game in hand.

Earlier, Hancock took 4-20 while Matthews (46 off 28) finally regained form and produced her best knock of the season to date, while new opener Emma de Broughe (42 off 35) impressed to help the Renegades to 7-169.

The Heat next play the Stars in Melbourne on Sunday, while the Renegades meet the Hurricanes the same day.

