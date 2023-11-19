LIVE: Cummins bowls Kohli to silence crowd

Pat Cummins takes his second wicket to end a period of consolidation by India, as Australia wrestles back momentum in the World Cup final

Mid-innings report: Australia captain Pat Cummins has taken the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli after a brilliant catch from Travis Head had earlier helped put the brakes on a fast-starting India in a pulsating opening to the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Having passed 50 for a fifth consecutive time, the India superstar looked to guide Cummins through third man but chopped onto his stumps to be dismissed for 54 off 63 balls.

The wicket broke a 67-run stand between Kohli and the unbeaten KL Rahul, who had helped the hosts consolidate following a double-strike from the Aussies.

India raced to 1-76 in the 10th over having been unexpectedly sent in by Australia captain Pat Cummins, when opposing skipper and chief destroyer Rohit Sharma (47 off 31) advanced down the wicket looking to loft Glenn Maxwell through the offside.

However Rohit’s miscued stroke, while travelling aerially beyond the inner-ring, was incredibly caught by a fast-moving Travis Head whose diving catch triggered huge celebrations from the underdogs at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The wicket brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease, who then lasted just three balls as the next over Cummins had India’s No.4 caught behind.

Rohit’s aggressive innings threatened to move India to a position of supreme early dominance, after Mitchell Starc had earlier removed opener Shubman Gill for just four in the fifth over.

However the catch proved crucial in significantly slowing the hosts' run rate.

Cummins’ decision to bowl first came as a surprise given Australia have generally fared better when setting totals rather than chasing in this World Cup.

However the skipper was adamant it was their best path to victory.

"It looks like a bit of a dry wicket, so bowling during the day and back ourselves to chase whatever we need to," he said, with Rohit suggesting he would have batted first anyway.

"It's quite dewy here at night, it seems like this venue has gotten better and better to bat so hopefully it's the same today."

Australia opted for an unchanged XI for the final and, despite speculation India would opt to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin as a third spinner, similarly went in with their semi-final winning side.

2023 ODI World Cup Finals

First semi-final: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs

Second semi-final: Australia beat South Africa by three wickets

November 19: Final, India v Australia, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT