Unplayable Podcast: Cummins, Head lead Aussies to glory

Hear from the newly-crowned world champions in the latest episode of the Unplayable Podcast

Number six for this remarkable team!

Pat Cummins' men defied the odds and the crowd in a pulsating final at Narendra Modi Stadium, with Travis Head the star and player of the match for this brilliant 137 in partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (58no).

Catch up on a memorable finale with Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron, there on the ground in Ahmedabad.

Get in touch with the show here