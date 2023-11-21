Sixers win thriller to remain in finals hunt

Mathilda Carmichael and Maitlan Brown steer the Sixers home with a ball to spare, as penalty runs against the Heat prove crucial

Five penalty runs have proved crucial as Sydney Sixers kept their flickering Weber WBBL finals hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Brisbane Heat.

Maitlan Brown (21no off 15) and Mathilda Carmichael (28no off 20) got the Sixers home with one delivery remaining in a brilliant run chase at Allan Border Field that had an unusual twist.

Heat spinner Amelia Kerr fielded a throw with a towel in her hand that she had been using to dry the ball, an illegal act which incurred a five-run penalty that ultimately proved costly.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Adelaide Strikers had taken the outright lead on the WBBL ladder after a rescue mission by opener Laura Wolvaardt set up a thrilling three-run win over Sydney Thunder.

The clash in Brisbane had ramifications for the finals with Sixers moving to fifth on 12 points, two behind Brisbane who are in fourth and not yet across the line for a finals berth.

The Sixers still have significant ground to make up on the Heat in their net run rate with each side to play Sydney Thunder in their final match.

Kerr (64 off 44) and Mignon du Preez (42 off 27) had combined for their third half-century stand of the season to take the Heat to 7-176, with an unbeaten Charlie Knott cameo of 29 from 10 deliveries the icing on the cake.

The Sixers were given a fast start by Ellyse Perry (20) after the star allrounder had taken three wickets with the ball.

Erin Burns (35) walloped three sixes in her best knock of the summer and Ash Gardner (36) chipped in before Brown and Carmichael provided the late fireworks.

