Six Test hopefuls to feature in strong PM's XI squad

Cameron Green among the half-dozen Test-capped players to face Pakistan in Canberra ahead of the first Test of the Aussie summer

Cameron Green will get his first opportunity to try and reclaim his spot as Australia's Test allrounder in next month's Prime Minister's XI fixture with the West Australian today confirmed as part of a strong side to face Pakistan ahead of the men's international summer.

Having fallen out of Australia's first-choice XI across all three formats in the past 12 months, the 24-year-old will be desperate to get some runs and wickets under his belt after playing just three games during the victorious World Cup campaign.

National selectors have announced an 11-player squad to play Australia's first opponents of the home summer in a four-day clash in Canberra from December 6 with Green one of six Test-capped representatives alongside Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser and Matthew Renshaw.

While serving as an important hit-out for the subcontinent tourists ahead of their three-match series beginning in Perth on December 14, the 50th PM's XI fixture doubles as the last audition for several Australian Test hopefuls.

As flagged by cricket.com.au on Sunday, Bancroft, Harris and Renshaw will all play in what is effectively an Australian second XI in what will be their final red-ball opportunity before veteran opener David Warner retires from the longer format following the New Year's Test in Sydney.

The inclusion of Neser – who dominated the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield with both bat and ball – appears to entrench him behind Victorian Scott Boland in the pecking order after Australia's 'big three' of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

But with a busy seven-Test summer ahead – three at home against Pakistan and two against the West Indies followed by two matches in New Zealand in February-March – Neser is no doubt in the frame to add to his two appearances in the Baggy Green.

Green – who also flagged his availability for WA's Shield match against Queensland beginning next Tuesday – will commence the journey to try and win back his No.6 spot in the Test side after being leapfrogged by fellow state allrounder Mitch Marsh during the Ashes.

Since scoring his maiden international century in the fourth Test in India in March, Green has managed just 286 runs at 19 and taken 12 wickets across both the Test and ODI formats as the team prospered, winning the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup and retaining the Ashes.

In that period Green's top score from his 17 innings was 47 in his last match when he replaced a concussed Glenn Maxwell for the World Cup clash with England, and his cautious combined strike rate of 55.5 in the two formats since the start of the Ashes is a stark comparison to Marsh's 101.9 while averaging 50.

"I know my game's got a little bit of improvement to do and there's a long way to get there," Green said following the 33-run win over England on November 4.

"Absolutely no issues if I'm in and out of the team, I totally agree with the selections that have been happening.

"We've played so much cricket that there's actually a great chance to spend some time in the nets and get better at a few things that I probably haven't had the chance to the last six months."

While WA's third gun pace bowling allrounder Aaron Hardie wasn't considered for selection due to his call up to Australia's T20 squad following the withdrawal of Warner, Tasmania's Beau Webster has risen up the pecking order to earn selection for the PM's XI with a blistering start to the domestic season.

Only Bancroft (505) has hit more runs than Webster's 487 at 97.40 so far this Shield season after also finishing inside the top 10 last summer with 596 runs at 42.57.

The versatile allrounder – who has bowled predominately medium pace over the past two seasons but can also bowl off-spin – has also claiming 30 wickets during that time.

South Australian vice-captain Nathan McSweeney has again been entrusted with the leadership after captaining three of Australia A's matches against New Zealand A this year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be hoping the team of "experienced players … on the cusp of Test selection" he helped select fares better than Australia A did in those four matches, losing both four-day games in Queensland in August-September and losing one and drawing the other in Lincoln in April.

03:21 Play video Unbeaten McSweeney posts second ton of the season

Players selected for the PM's XI will miss the opening weekend of KFC BBL|13 with the T20 competition kicking off the day after the clash at Manuka Oval on December 7.

Last season's runners-up Brisbane Heat play twice on the opening weekend and will be without Neser, McSweeney, Renshaw and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson for their first two BBL|13 matches against Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers.

Although that could be offset by cameos from Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne with several Aussie Test stars expected to be given clearance by Cricket Australia to play in the Big Bash before the summer opener against Pakistan the following week.

Melbourne Stars will also lose Mark Steketee and Webster for their first match against the Heat on December 7 and Todd Murphy with be missing for the Sydney Sixers' clash with Melbourne Renegades.

Sydney Thunder duo Nathan McAndrew and Bancroft won't miss any Big Bash matches as they begin their BBL|13 season on December 12 against the Heat after the PM's XI match has concluded.

"We're pleased to reward some of our leading first-class performers over multiple seasons with an opportunity to face quality international opposition," men's selection chair George Bailey said.

"Selection in the Prime Minister's XI is a great honour for any cricketer and plays an important part of our men's representative program, along with recent Australia A series.

"With a heavy workload of Test cricket coming this summer, this match provides an opportunity to continue to build depth around our national red ball squad."

Former Sri Lankan international Thilan Samaraweera will coach of the PM's XI after previously working with Australia A and Australia's male underage pathway squads.

Prime Minister's XI v Pakistan

December 6-9: First-class match, Manuka Oval

Prime Minister's XI squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi

