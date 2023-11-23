Inglis ton can't stop India's T20 revenge mission

Josh Inglis scored a brilliant maiden international hundred for Australia but it couldn't stop India winning the first T20I off the last ball in Visakhapatnam

Rinku Singh's last-ball, fence-clearing blow has launched India to a nail-biting two-wicket win over Australia in the first Twenty20 international at Visakhapatnam.

While the personnel were markedly different, it allowed India to exact some retribution for the heartbreak four days earlier when Australia thumped India in the ODI World Cup final, with Rinku their last-gasp hero in Friday morning's (AEDT) thriller.

After Josh Inglis's spectacular 110 off 50 deliveries lifted Australia to 3-208, Suryakumar Yadav bludgeoned 80 to have India comfortably placed before Nathan Ellis's tight 19th over and three wickets in as many balls – including two run outs – in Sean Abbott's 20th created a murmur.

Josh Inglis celebrates his T20 International hundred // AFP

In the space of three deliveries, with two runs required, Abbott caught-and-bowled Axar Patel (2) before Ravi Bishnoi and Hardeep Singh were both run out for ducks, sacrificed to get Rinku on strike.

With one run needed, Rinku deposited the sixth delivery over the long-on fence, although his spectacular finish wasn't rewarded on the scoreboard with Sean Abbott getting called for a no-ball that took India to their target.

India's chase had started poorly, with Ruturaj Gaikwad run out without facing a ball after a horrible mix-up and opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) bunting Matt Short tamely to Steve Smith at mid-off.

Suryakumar, who had a ragged World Cup campaign with 106 runs at 17.66, was back in his preferred format and showed why he is the No.1 ranked T20 batter in the world.

Together with Ishan Kishan (58), who spent most of the World Cup on the bench, he added 112 for the third wicket to put India in control.

Earlier, Inglis crunched 11 fours and eight sixes, raising his maiden ton off 47 balls to equal the record held by Aaron Finch – set against England at Southampton in 2013 – for the quickest T20 hundred by an Australian.

"Josh Inglis played a terrific knock for us and got us to a score we thought we could defend," Australia captain Matthew Wade said.

"To see him come in at No.3 and play shots from ball one, he was the class batter on the night.

"But India came out hard and showed their class."

Inglis became just the fifth Australian – after Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson and David Warner – to score a T20 international hundred.

Inglis wasn't required to bat in Sunday's upset World Cup final triumph and scored only 159 runs at 19.87 for the tournament, but he showcased his talents – and Australia's depth – when given a chance at No.3.

Steve Smith opened in a T20 international for the first time and hit 52 from 41 balls before he was run out in unfortunate circumstances. Smith slipped playing a scoop shot and with Inglis already haring through, continued with the run but was caught short with a relay throw from short fine leg.

Smith and Inglis had combined for a 130-run second-wicket liaison to put India's unrecognisable, second-string attack under the pump.

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia XI: Steve Smith, Matt Short, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Qantas T20 Tour of India

November 23: India win by two wickets

November 26: Second T20, Thiruvananthapuram

November 28: Third T20, Guwahati

December 1: Fourth T20, Raipur

December 3: Fifth T20, Bengaluru

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

All matches start 12.30am AEDT on the following date.

All matches broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports