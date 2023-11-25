Aussie champion Duffin bids farewell to cricket

Jess Duffin's long and decorated cricket career has come to a close at the MCG following the Melbourne derby

Australia World Cup winner, Melbourne Renegades batter and multi-sport athlete Jess Duffin has called time on her professional cricket career.

The 34-year-old ‘s final game was fittingly the Renegades’ showdown with the Stars at the MCG on Saturday night, ending a 66-game Big Bash career that saw her play for both Melbourne clubs.

She shared the news with her teammates, friends and family ahead of the match.

Duffin’s elite cricket career spanned 17 years after she debuted for Victoria in 2006.

She played 117 matches in the green and gold between 2009 and 2015, helping her nation win four major titles during that period: the 2010, 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups, and the 2013 ODI World Cup.

Duffin won four World Cups with Australia // Getty

With a reputation for standing up in the biggest moments, Duffin was player of the match in both the 2012 and 2013 World Cup finals, and won the Belinda Clark Award as Australia’s top female cricketer in 2013.

While Duffin walked away from playing at international level in 2015 and did not feature in the first WBBL season, she continued to be a fan favourite on the domestic circuit when she returned to play for the Stars in WBBL|02.

She made the move to the Renegades a season later, where she would go on to become their third highest run scorer, hitting 1316 runs.

During that period the talented athlete also took up Australian Rules and was picked up by Collingwood in the inaugural AFLW draft in 2016.

01:14 Play video Destroyer Duffin leads Renegades to victory

As she juggled her twin sports - and made a move from Collingwood to North Melbourne - Duffin’s red-hot form in the middle-order in 2019 sparked talk of an Australian return before she revealed at the end of WBBL|05 she was expecting her first child.

Duffin missed the Sydney hub season in WBBL|06 following the birth of daughter Georgie but returned to the club in WBBL|07 as she juggled her cricket commitments with her preseason for Hawthorn’s AFLW side.

When the shift in the AFLW season in 2022 meant the two sports overlapped, Duffin elected to play for Hawthorn, then announced her retirement from football at the end of the year as she prepared to welcome her second child.

Duffin started her WBBL career with the Stars // Getty

Citing unfinished business in cricket, the right-hander returned to the Renegades for WBBL|09 after welcoming son Archie in May.

Unfortunately it was not the season either Duffin or the Renegades had hoped for; she hit 111 runs in nine innings before Saturday’s match, while the club finished the season on the bottom of the table.

"Jess is a much-loved figure at the Melbourne Renegades, her impact across our organisation has been immense," Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said.

"Her leadership, dedication, and cricketing prowess have set a high standard for our players. And we'll really miss that.

"She'll always have a place within the Melbourne Renegades family and we wish her and her family all the best in her future."

