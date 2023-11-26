Aussie superstar Smith reveals BBL return date

Aussie superstar set to face World Cup teammate Adam Zampa in SCG showdown against the Renegades on December 8

Steve Smith will pull on the magenta again this Big Bash season, committing to the Sydney Sixers for KFC BBL|13.

A self-prescribed Sixers "original" having played for the club in their first ever Big Bash season, Smith has confirmed his availability for their BBL|13 opener against the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG on December 8.

That blockbuster matchup could see the 34-year-old come up against World Cup-winning teammate Adam Zampa, who switched from the Stars to Renegades during the off-season, and long-time Test teammate Nathan Lyon who has also moved from the Sixers to the red half of Melbourne.

Australia's Test series against Pakistan, starting on December 14, will then see Smith unavailable for the best part of a month, before likely returning for the blockbuster Sydney Smash on January 12.

That SCG matchup will pit Smith against fellow World Cup winner David Warner, and has already been pencilled in as a highlight for the upcoming season.

Having been unable to play for the Sixers in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 summers, Smith returned with a bang last season, smashing an incredible 346 runs in just five innings, including back-to-back centuries that will stick long in the memory.

The first of those, a 56-ball ton against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour, saw him become the first men's BBL centurion for the Sixers after seven previous scores in the nineties.

Four days later he went even better, belting an incredible 125no on a difficult SCG surface to propel the Sixers to a 125-run thrashing of rivals the Thunder.

The campaign saw Smith shifted to opener, a role he has now taken on for Australia in T20Is as he pushes his case to fill the position at next year's T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean.

"It's great to be back in the Sixers shirt," Smith said.

"I've got some really fond memories playing for the Sixers. Obviously, I am an original, part of the first squad and really enjoyed my time playing last year for the five or six games and the finals that I played, so I'm keen to get out there again."

While admitting he was unsure how many games he would play in BBL|13, Smith said he would "definitely" be playing at the SCG against the Renegades.

"I'm really looking forward to that," he said.

"Looking forward to coming up against 'Zamps' (Zampa) with the Renegades, obviously he's a world class bowler, coming off the back of a magnificent World Cup for Australia."

Smith celebrates with Zampa in Australia's victory over England in the recent ODI World Cup // Getty

Smith led the Sixers to glory in the first ever Big Bash season (in 2011-12) alongside good friend and now Sixer skipper Moises Henriques, who said the club was ecstatic to have Smith around again this summer.

"Steve is a Sixer through and through. Any opportunity for him to be a part of this group, we will always jump at that chance," Henriques said.

"It goes without saying that he's one of the best players the game has ever seen. He's obviously someone you want playing in your side, but he's also a guy we love having around.

"He is one of the most entertaining players in the world to watch, so for our fans to get that opportunity this season is a no-brainer for us."

The KFC BBL|13 season kicks off next Thursday, December 7, when the Heat host the Stars at the Gabba.

Sydney Sixers squad for BBL|13 (so far): Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

