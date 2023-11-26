India belt fatigued Aussies by 44 runs in second T20I

A fatigued Australia followed a wayward bowling display with a stop-start performance with the bat as India took a 2-0 lead

Australia's post-World Cup hangover has continued after plunging to a 44-run loss to India in the second T20 at Thiruvananthapuram.

A ragged bowling display allowed India to plunder a mammoth 4-235 on Sunday (Monday morning AEDT) before Australia replied with 9-191 to go 2-0 down in the five-match series, one week to the day after lifting the 50-over World Cup.

Cameos from Marcus Stoinis (45), captain Matthew Wade (42no) and Tim David (37) saw Australia, noticeably fatiguing with half the team having been in India for the best part of two months due to the World Cup, avoid a bigger humiliation.

"There was a sweet spot in the first six or seven overs when we thought we could make some inroads but we just weren't able to," Australia coach Andre Borovec said.

Nathan Ellis took three of the four Indian wickets to fall // Getty

"The plans and intent are there but when you miss in these conditions, it doesn't have to be by an awful lot.

"We're making the right decisions but we're failing to execute at the critical moments."

Sent in to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), Yashasvi Jaiswal (53), Ishan Khan (52) and Rinku Singh (31no off nine balls) helped India to their highest total in T20 internationals against Australia. It surpassed their previous best 8-209 set three days ago at Visakhapatnam and was easily the best score at Greenfield International Stadium.

Jaiswal was the early aggressor, dominating India's 1-77 in the Powerplay, which was also their best in T20Is against Australia.

The 21-year-old opener welcomed Sean Abbott to the bowling crease by going 4-4-4-6-6 to bring up his half-century inside the fourth over.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 53 runs in the Powerplay // Getty

Australia bowled poorly with the new ball before regularly losing control as the dew set in, dishing up 12 wides and a no-ball, via a chest-high full-toss from Glenn Maxwell.

Nathan Ellis (3-45) picked up three of the four wickets but was expensive, Abbott's three overs were dispatched for 56 and Australia's three spinners were ineffective.

Australia's reply started poorly when Matt Short (19) was bowled by his leg-spinning nemesis Ravi Bishnoi for the second time in five deliveries this tour.

Game one centurion Josh Inglis (2) fell to a wonderful grab from Tilak Varma, before Jaiswal snared successive smart catches to dismiss Maxwell (12) and Steve Smith (19) to have Australia reeling at 4-58 in the eighth over.

Stoinis and David gave Australia some hope but the end of their 81-run fifth-wicket stand triggered a 5-16 collapse before Wade limited some of the damage, swinging hard to the finish.

Bishnoi (3-32) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (3-41) were India's best bowlers.

Game three is at Guwahati on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning AEDT).

Qantas T20 Tour of India

First T20: India won by two wickets

November 26: India won by 44 runs

November 28: Third T20, Guwahati

December 1: Fourth T20, Raipur

December 3: Fifth T20, Bengaluru

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

All matches start 12.30am AEDT on the following date.

All matches broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports