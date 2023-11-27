Coaches name official WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament

Domestic talent dominates as the eight coaches pick their best XI from the WBBL|09 regular season

The top five run-scorers and top three wicket-takers from Weber WBBL|09 have all been named in a star-studded XI with the league today unveiling the official Team of the Tournament for this season.

Internationals Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine, along with standout bowlers Lauren Cheatle and Sophie Day received maximum votes to earn their spots in the XI.

The eight WBBL head coaches were asked to pick their best XI from the regular season and that group of four players all received eight votes each.

Perth Scorchers captain Devine has been named skipper of the all-star side with teammate Beth Mooney taking the gloves.

Opening batters Mooney and Katie Mack received seven votes each, as did Melbourne Stars allrounder Annabel Sutherland, while Brisbane Heat allrounder Charli Knott earned selection as the team's 12th player with three votes.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues, lauded the number of domestic players who made the cut.

"The team reflects the depth of Australian cricket and the strength of the WBBL competition," he said.

"Many of the players selected are contenders in the Finals series this week, ensuring we are in for some brilliant cricket and tough competition to conclude the best WBBL season to date."

Check out the full line-up below:

Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 14 | Runs: 539 | SR: 144.50 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 5 | HS: 101no | Catches: 7 | Stumpings: 6

Yet another stellar campaign from Australia's most consistent domestic T20 player. Mooney not only topped the runs tally in Weber WBBL|09 to extend her lead atop the competition's all-time list, but hit over 400 runs for a ninth consecutive season, underlining her enduring ability and hunger for success.

03:15 Play video Mooney in league of her own with dominant Junction ton

Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 14 | Runs: 449 | SR: 119.73 | 50s: 3 | HS: 86

Another consistent performer over the years, Mack set the tone for the final-bound Strikers throughout WBBL|09 alongside opening partner Laura Wolvaardt, carrying on from last season’s title-winning formula. Noticeably improved her strike rate, too, and was more aggressive during the Powerplay.

Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 14 | Runs: 511 | SR: 129.69 | 50s: 5 | HS: 80

Heartbroken after initially missing out in the WBBL draft, following snubs in The Hundred draft and WPL auction, the Sri Lanka captain took her chance with both hands when given a lifeline by the Thunder. Remarkably consistent in getting the Thunder off to a strong start at the top of the order. In fact, Athapaththu failed to reach double figures on just one occasion in WBBL|09.

02:21 Play video Athapaththu's superb season continues with 77*

Sophie Devine (c) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 14 | Runs: 476 | SR: 140.82 | 100s: 1 | HS: 106 | Wkts: 14 | Econ: 8.52

Deservedly named skipper of the WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament after a simply brilliant campaign. Devine’s runs tally alone has her in this XI, let alone the 14 wickets she took alongside them. Continues to lead Perth with confidence, now hoping to lead the Scorchers to a second title in three seasons.

04:09 Play video Simply Devine! Sophie hits a fourth WBBL century

Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 13 | Runs: 496 | SR: 131.56 | 50s: 3 | HS: 82no | Wkts: 13 | Econ: 7.55

Like Devine, would ease into this XI on batting alone, having finished as the third-highest runscorer in WBBL|09. However, halfway through the season Perry only enhanced her individual standing, returning with a bang with ball in hand. The Aussie superstar took 5-22 in her first bowling performance since the Ashes, and finished the season with third-best bowling average (minimum five wickets) of 12.69.

03:11 Play video Perry's brilliant 82* steers Sixers to Sydney Smash win

Annabel Sutherland (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 23 | Econ: 7.13 | BB: 4-22| Runs: 288 | SR: 118.03 | HS: 49

A strong campaign with the ball from one of Australia’s premier allrounders, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in WBBL|09. Perhaps even more impressively, the 22-year-old took over as Stars skipper from Meg Lanning for the final three matches of the season and, with little left to play for, led the team to three victories.

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 20 | Econ: 5.60 | BB: 3-4

Another strong campaign from the Strikers leg-spinner, not only finishing with the fifth-most wickets, but the second-best economy rate (minimum 10 overs) across the competition. Wellington’s control throughout the middle overs again proved crucial for the Strikers, and her performance in the upcoming final looms as crucial in their bid for back-to-back titles.

00:38 Play video 'Don't jinx it!': Wellington spins a web on the mic

Amy Edgar (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 20 | Econ: 6.42 | BB: 4-19

A breakout campaign for the Perth off-spinner. Prior to WBBL|09, Edgar had taken just four wickets in 15 appearances for the Scorchers. However this campaign she came into her own, with notable performances against the Sixers (4-19) and Thunder (3-18). Showed great control, going at less than 6.5 runs per over across the season.

Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 12 | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.29 | BB: 3-25

Perhaps the breakout star of WBBL|09, Ainsworth shone in her first ever WBBL season. The 18-year-old not only took crucial new ball wickets but stood up when handed the ball at the death. The wickets of internationals Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham in her first ever over will live long in the memory.

Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 21 | Econ: 6.89 | BB: 2-13

A brilliant return to form this season. The left-arm quick has overcome a series of shoulder and back injuries, as well as having a melanoma removed from her lower leg, and now finds herself in Australia’s squad for the upcoming tour of India. It’s perhaps Cheatle’s consistency that was most impressive throughout WBBL|09; while not grabbing a bag of wickets at any stage, she did however take multiple wickets in nine of 14 matches.

Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 27 | Econ: 6.87 | BB: 5-25

In an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Stars, Day was brilliant throughout and comfortably finished as the WBBL|09 leading wicket-taker with 27, ahead of next-best and Stars teammate Annabel Sutherland. The tally is more than any other player has previously taken in the regular season, and more than the 26 she took across her first three WBBL campaigns combined.

01:27 Play video Day for it! Sophie takes Stars' best ever WBBL haul

12th: Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 14 | Runs: 220 | SR: 147.65 | HS: 31 | Wkts: 10 | Econ: 7.69 | BB: 3-33

A breakout campaign for the 20-year-old Brisbane allrounder, who made an impact at various stages throughout WBBL|09. Singlehandedly won an early-season match for the Heat against the Stars with 2-13 and an innings of 31 off just 14 balls. Knott consistently took the game on with the bat, and her strike rate of 147.65 was the third-best (minimum 100 runs) across the competition.

WBBL|09 Team of the Tournament voting (maximum 8 votes) Beth Mooney – 7 Katie Mack – 7 Chamari Athapaththu – 8 Sophie Devine – 8 Ellyse Perry – 5 Annabel Sutherland – 7 Amy Edgar – 5 Amanda-Jade Wellington – 4 Chloe Ainsworth – 4 Lauren Cheatle – 8 Sophie Day – 8 12th: Charli Knott – 3

WBBL Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder | WACA Ground | November 28, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm AWST)

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers v TBC | WACA Ground | November 29, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm AWST)

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm ACDT)

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio