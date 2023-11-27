Knott’s breakout season crowned with Young Gun award

Brisbane Heat allrounder joins impressive list of former winners after making her mark in WBBL|09

01:45 Play video The best of Young Gun Charli Knott in WBBL|09

Rising star Charli Knott could don the green and gold soon, according to Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris, following a breakout season that has seen the allrounder crowned the WBBL|09 Young Gun.

Knott, 20, has taken her batting game to a new level this season after being asked to take on the role of middle-order aggressor and finisher, hitting 220 runs at a strike rate of 147.65.

With the ball she has likewise impressed, taking 10 wickets with her off-spin – more than any of her previous seasons.

"It's been a pleasure watching her, really, over the last six months to a year," Harris told cricket.com.au.

"I think still every now and then she gets a bit shocked at herself and how well she's playing games at the minute, from a strike rate point definitely.

"And I think she's one of few spinners in the country who genuinely rips the ball in pretty regularly.

"I love watching her play and she's all about the team and how we play as a group – she'll be next one on my Aus list, if I could bet on cricket."

00:20 Play video What just happened!? Charli ties Dunkley in a Knott

Harris is likely to be on the mark with her prediction, given the records of players who have been won previous Young Gun awards.

Every Young Gun winner from the first seven seasons of the WBBL has since debuted for Australia: Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown and Phoebe Litchfield.

Last year’s winner, Tess Flintoff, was called into Australia’s ODI squad during their tour of Ireland in July as injury cover but has yet to debut.

The Young Gun award – for players aged 21 or under during the tournament – is chosen by the National Selection Panel.

Harris has witnessed first-hand Knott’s development since the allrounder debuted for the Heat in 2020.

The pair travelled to New Zealand together last summer for a stint playing with Wellington Blaze in the Super Smash, and it was there that Harris saw something click for her younger teammate.

"Us going to New Zealand, that was probably the first I saw of her really come out of her shell in the cricketing sense and back herself," Harris said.

"I think a lot of the young girls coming through, that's the hardest part – they've got all the shots in the book, and technically they're great, it's just that confidence to go out there and do it on game day."

Knott’s breakout season with the bat has partly come about due to the calf injury that kept Harris on the sidelines for the majority of the season.

And while both Harris and the Heat were rueing her absence, the 33-year-old has enjoyed watching Knott rise to the challenge.

"I think it's probably helped her in a sense having me out, because Noffers (coach Ashley Noffke) has basically just given her the role I would normally play.

"I guess in a sense, there's a lot less pressure on her in a lot of ways, but it's just great to see her backing herself to actually do it."

