Strikers replace Rashid with English quick Payne

Fast bowler joins the Strikers after being part of Perth Scorchers’ title-winning side last season

Fast bowler David Payne has replaced star spinner Rashid Khan on the Adelaide Strikers list for the upcoming KFC BBL season.

The English quick, who played a key role in Perth Scorcher's title-winning run in BBL|12, will join countrymen Jamie Overton and Adam Hose on the club's list.

Payne has been signed as a replacement overseas player after club legend and international star Rashid withdrew from the upcoming season due to a back injury that saw him have surgery.

The decision to replace Rashid with a fast bowler leaves veteran Cameron Boyce as the Strikers' No.1 spin option in BBL|13, with help likely to come from off-spinner Ben Manenti and batting allrounders Matt Short and D'Arcy Short.

In a Strikers fast bowling group that includes the likes of Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett and Overton, Payne will hope to make an irresistible case for selection as he did in the west last season.

After replacing fellow English left-arm quick Tymal Mills in the Scorchers squad, the 32-year-old made a significant impact in the back-half of the season, taking 10 wickets in six games.

His purple patch included a spell of 3-33 in the Qualifier final against the Sydney Sixers, which featured the prized wicket of an in-form Steve Smith with a diving return catch.

00:29 Play video Payne gets horizontal to claim massive wicket of Smith

Just eight days prior, he took a match-winning 3-20 to be named player of the match against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval.

"We are thrilled to have David join our squad for the upcoming BBL season," Strikers coach Jason Gillespie said.

"He is a proven performer at the highest level and will bring a wealth of experience to our team. His wicket-taking ability, skills in the field and positivity around the group will all be invaluable to our outfit."

Plying his trade at county level for Gloucestershire and for Welsh Fire in the UK Hundred competition, Payne has significant T20 experience.

His 14-year professional career includes over 150 matches in the shortest format, while in 2022 he made his England debut in an ODI against the Netherlands, which remains his sole cap to date.

Payne said the prospect of playing in front of home fans at Adelaide Oval was exciting.

"New Year's Eve in particular is a game with an awesome reputation and I know that is going to be a really special night to be a part of," he said.

"I have heard nothing but great things about the Strikers and am excited to get amongst the group and hopefully building a successful season as a team."

Adelaide Strikers squad for KFC BBL|13: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, David Payne, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now