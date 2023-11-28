LIVE: Thunder bowl first in WBBL Eliminator

A spot in Wednesday's Challenger final is on the line as the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder go head-to-head at the WACA Ground

Sydney Thunder are looking for early Brisbane Heat wickets after captain Heather Knight won the bat flip and elected to bowl first in the WBBL|09 Eliminator.

The showdown pits the third- and fourth-ranked teams against one another, with the winner to meet the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday evening.

The Thunder were one of the form teams in the competition before losing five of their last six games to finish fourth.

The Heat likewise stumbled after a strong start but will go in with confidence after knocking over the Thunder in their final round game at Adelaide Oval last Friday.

Both teams went into the game with unchanged XIs.

WBBL|09 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder | WACA Ground | November 28, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm local)

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers v TBC | WACA Ground | November 29, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm local)

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

