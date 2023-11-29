LIVE: Heat batting first in WBBL Challenger final

Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat are doing battle for a spot in the Weber WBBL|09 final, with the winner to meet the Strikers at Adelaide Oval on Saturday

Brisbane Heat hope to repeat a winning formula to seal a spot in the WBBL|09 final, with captain Jess Jonassen winning the flip and electing to bat first in The Challenger against Perth Scorchers at the WACA Ground.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to Saturday's final against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval.

The Heat barely had time to soak up their victory against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday night before turning their attention to this game.

It is the same position Jess Jonassen's team found themselves in last season when they won the Eliminator over the Hurricanes.

That time, they lost to eventual champions Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger, but star allrounder Amelia Kerr said the group would go in with confidence following their comprehensive win.

"We've had a bit of travel to get here and Perth are a quality side, they've got some world-class players and we're going to have to play well to beat them," Kerr told on Tuesday night.

"For now, it's probably just thinking about recovering tonight, and then getting ready to go again (Wednesday)."

Perth will go into the game fresher after an extra day off and with the advantage of their home conditions.

Opener Beth Mooney said the club were determined to return to the final and set up a replay of the WBBL|07 decider that they won at Optus Stadium.

"I think it's a huge advantage," Mooney said of playing at home.

"Finishing first or second presents an opportunity for those teams to have that advantage.

"We love playing here at the WACA, we know the conditions really well … it's really nice to know we'll have the crowd behind us as well."

Perth Scorchers XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chloe Piparo, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills

Heat XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jessica Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

WBBL|09 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by 44 runs

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers v TBC | WACA Ground | November 29, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm local)

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

