The WBBL|09 Final: All you need to know

Your ultimate guide to the Weber WBBL|09 final between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval

How did the finals play out so far?

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder met in The Eliminator on Tuesday night at Perth's WACA Ground after finishing third and fourth on the table.

After winning that game, the Heat advanced to The Challenger, where they played the second-ranked Perth Scorchers on Wednesday evening, also at the WACA Ground.

The Heat's 64-run victory meant they then travelled to Adelaide, where they will play the top-ranked Strikers in the final on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

What: The WBBL|09 Final

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Saturday December 2. Coin toss at 6:10pm local (6.40pm AEDT), first ball at 6:40pm local (7.10pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports and ABC radio

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Officials: Eloise Sheridan, Claire Polosak (standing), Troy Penman (third), Andrew Crozier (fourth)

The Squads

Adelaide Strikers: TBC

Brisbane Heat: TBC

The squads have yet to be confirmed but the Strikers will go into the final without international allrounder Dani Gibson, who has joined the England squad in India for their upcoming T20 series. There's no replacement international but her spot will likely be taken by another Englishwoman in Georgia Adams, who was pushed out of the XI following the return of Darcie Brown, and who isn't part of the England squad.

The Heat will make one change to the squad from Wednesday's Challenger and will also need to make at least one change to their XI.

England batter Bess Heath has departed for India, with Mikayla Hinkley the logical choice to fill her spot in the middle-order, unless they look to switch up their team balance and bring in young quick Lucy Hamilton instead. Amelia Kerr is fine to remain despite New Zealand starting a T20 series on Sunday.

Possible Adelaide Strikers XI: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Maddy Penna, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Possible Brisbane Heat XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jessica Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

07:44 Play video Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat | Challenger | WBBL|09

What happens if it's washed out?

Thankfully there's no rain forecast for Adelaide on Saturday but if there was a washout, there is a reserve day in place with the match able to be played on Sunday, December 3 at 4.10pm AEDT.

And what about a tie?

The game will go to a super over. The one over per side decider will be used if scores finish level, with an unlimited amount of subsequent super overs to be played if the ties keep coming, pending conditions and time restrictions.

If no super over (or further super overs) are possible, the Strikers will be declared the winner after finishing higher on the table.

02:53 Play video Mack stuns Stars with explosive start to the season

Recent form

Most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Adelaide Strikers: WWWWWLWWWWLWLW

Brisbane Heat: WWWLLLWWLLWLWWWW

The Strikers had a mixed start to the season but have been a near unstoppable force since, winning nine of their past 10 games.

Interestingly, their only loss during that run was a nail-biter against the Heat in Mackay.

The Heat won their first four games, and after 10 matches had a 7-3 record, but they lost their next three matches before fighting back to defeat the Thunder in their last round match, then sealing back-to-back wins to make the Final.

09:33 Play video Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers | WBBL|09

Head-to-head this season

Honours were split this season. The first time they met at Karen Rolton Oval, fireworks from Bridget Patterson helped the Strikers end the Heat's unbeaten start to WBBL|09, as the defending champions claimed a 59-run victory at home.

FULL SCORECARD

Patterson was the hero for the hosts with the bat, as her 70 off 53 rescued her team from a slow start to get them to 4-148 at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Heat fell to 4-31 in reply and from there the wickets continued to tumble, with the visitors bowled out for 89 in 16 overs, ending their run of four wins to start the season.

Brisbane turned the tables next time around in Mackay, edging home with three wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

FULL SCORECARD

South African star Mignon du Preez controlled the Heat's chase of the Strikers' 4-137, striking 60 from 49, playing brilliantly down the ground to the spinners.

There was a brief wobble when du Preez was caught and bowled 17th over, but Bess Heath was able to get the hosts home with a streaky edge to the boundary.

10:00 Play video Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | WBBL|09

Leading run scorers

Adelaide Strikers: Katie Mack (449 runs at 32.97, SR 119.73), Laura Wolvaardt (363 at 30.25, SR 107.71)

Brisbane Heat: Grace Harris (486 at 32.4, SR 171.12), Mignon du Preez (369 at 24.6, SR 127.68)

Leading wicket takers

Adelaide Strikers: Amanda-Jade Wellington (20 wickets at 12.6, eco 5.6), Megan Schutt (20 wickets at 15.4, eco 6.16)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (23 at 19.52, eco 8.29), Nicola Hancock (20 wickets at 21.15, eco 7.27)

Strengths and weaknesses

Adelaide Strikers

Errr…. Do they have any weaknesses? The Strikers look the complete package; Katie Mack has been making runs for fun all season and now Laura Wolvaardt is finding her best. Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna have all been making contributions down the order.

With the ball they lose Gibson but the recent return of Darcie Brown from a hamstring injury has only strengthened what is already the league's best bowling line-up. They have pace covered through Brown, Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath. The spin stocks are likewise strong with Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Jemma Barsby and Georgia Adams.

Brisbane Heat

The Heat have an incredibly deep batting line-up, even after losing Heath. It starts at the top with Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne and carries on from there with Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Bess Heath, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen and likely Hinkley. The top three has been stable since Kerr's late arrival to the tournament, but the Heat have switched up the rest of their order regularly, so how they best manage the talent at their disposal, to get the most out of it, will be critical.

With the ball, Jonassen and Nicola Hancock have again been standouts, but they will be looking for a big performance from the likes of Kerr and Courtney Sippel to advance to the final.

WBBL|09 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by 44 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat defeated Perth Scorchers by 67 runs

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio