LIVE: Strikers batting first in WBBL|09 Final

Adelaide Strikers are out to win back-to-back WBBL titles at Adelaide Oval, with an in-form Brisbane Heat standing in their way

Adelaide Strikers will bat first in the Weber WBBL|09 Final as they look to defeat Brisbane Heat and seal back-to-back titles.

Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath called correctly at the flip, and unsurprisingly opted to set Brisbane a target, after the Heat won both the Eliminator and Challenger finals by piling on big scores batting first.

Both teams have made one change to their XIs for the decider after their England internationals departed for India.

Darcie Brown returns to the Adelaide XI in place of Dani Gibson after being managed through their last regular season game in Sydney last Sunday.

Bess Heath has been replaced in the Heat XI by Mikayla Hinkley.

The Strikers and Heat have met in four of the last five WBBL|09 finals series, but this will be the first time they have met in the final since 2019, when Brisbane walked away with the trophy.

This time it is Adelaide hoping to win back-to-back titles, and they have had the upper hand over their Queensland rivals in recent years, knocking them out of The Challenger in both WBBL|07 and |08.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Brisbane Heat XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jessica Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

WBBL|09 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Thunder by 44 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat defeated Perth Scorchers by 67 runs

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio