Amazon swoops in to snare ICC broadcast rights

US-based internet giant makes first major foray into Australian sports broadcasting by securing rights for all ICC global tournaments

Amazon has taken a major leap forward in the Australian live sports broadcasting landscape by snaring the rights for the International Cricket Council's global events for the next four years.

But there will be no free-to-air Australian broadcast of any men's or women's ICC events under the deal.

The US-based internet giant's Prime Video arm was announced as the new Australian rights holder for all ICC events until 2027 today, becoming the fourth major broadcaster of cricket to Australian audiences, and the first that is entirely online.

It brings to an end the 15-year joint-venture for ICC events between Foxtel and Channel Nine, which concluded with Pat Cummins' men lifting the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad last month.

An average audience of more than 2.1 million Australians tuned in to the broadcast of the World Cup final, including 1.6m on Nine.

Under that deal, Foxtel sub-licenced the Australian rights from the ICC's global broadcast partner, India's Star Sports, and then on-sold select matches from some tournaments to Nine to meet the conditions of Australia's anti-siphoning legislation.

Complicating the landscape further for viewers, the ICC had struck a one-off deal for this year's World Test Championship final direct with the Seven Network.

With no new free-to-air partner, fans will be forced to pay to watch Australia's tilt at more global silverware, with the new deal beginning with January's men's U19 World Cup in South Africa.

Under the latest version of the anti-siphoning legislation, formally known as the Broadcasting Services (Events) Notice, which was last updated in September, only cricket World Cup matches played by Australia in either Australia or New Zealand are covered from ICC events.

There are no ICC tournaments scheduled to be hosted by Australia in the next four years.

This year's WTC final deal had been an indicator Seven was in the mix for the ICC rights, or at least as a free-to-air partner.

However, it marks the second major rights deal the network has missed out on this month, with Nine understood to be extending its deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board to continue showing Ashes Tests played in the UK for the 2027 and 2031 tours.

The next two World Test Championship finals, to be held at Lord's in June 2025 and another in mid-2027, are included in Amazon's new deal.

ICC events Amazon holds rights to:

Men's T20 World Cup: USA/West Indies (June/July 2024)

Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh (September/October 2024)

Men's Champions Trophy: Pakistan (February/March 2025)

World Test Championship final: England (June 2025)

Women's ODI World Cup: India (September/October 2025)

Men's T20 World Cup: India/Sri Lanka (September/October 2026)

Women's T20 World Cup: England (June 2026)

Women's Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka (February 2027)

Men's ODI World Cup: South Africa/Namibia (October/November 2027)

* Deal also includes all ICC Qualifier and U19 World Cup events

Seven has held Cricket Australia's domestic broadcast rights, in a partnership with Foxtel, since 2018 when the pair joined forces for a $1.182 billion deal that ended a 40-year association between CA and Nine.

Seven and Foxtel in January signed a new seven-year domestic broadcast rights deal with CA worth $1.512 billion. They are in the final summer of their initial six-year deal signed in 2018, with international and Big Bash cricket played in Australia to remain on Fox and Seven until the end of the 2030-31 summer.

The ICC opted to strike direct deals in each market for its new rights cycle. A deal for the Indian market with Disney Star, reported to be worth US$3bn for the four-year cycle until the end of 2027, was minted in August last year, while in January the ICC signed an eight-year deal with Sky Sports for the UK rights.

The ICC went to market with its rights in September 2022 inviting broadcasters to bid separately for men's and women's events, with television and digital rights packaged together, for either a four-year or eight-year cycle.

The global governing body paused that process with CA also in the market, which resulted in the seven-year extension of the domestic rights with Seven and Foxtel.

Amazon's Prime Video already holds global broadcast rights for Australian swimming events, and broadcasts New Zealand Cricket's home internationals in India. It also hosts the two series of The Test documentary charting the Australian cricket team's progress in 2018-19, and 2021-22.

