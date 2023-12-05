Scorchers shore up BBL|13 credentials with rising pace star

Giant left-arm quick Liam Haskett in line for his Big Bash debut after impressing for WA in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup

Two-time reigning KFC BBL champions the Perth Scorchers have put the finishing touches on their list for the upcoming season, signing tall left-arm quick Liam Haskett to complete a squad they hope will deliver an unprecedented three-peat.

The Scorchers are ragging favourites heading into BBL|13 where they will open their campaign against the Melbourne Renegades in Geelong on Sunday night.

The five-time BBL champions have added Haskett to a stable squad that's only lost three domestic players from last season – Cameron Bancroft (Sydney Thunder), Peter Hatzoglou (Hobart Hurricanes) and Cameron Green – while adding state captain Sam Whiteman from the Sydney Thunder and rookie spinner Hamish McKenzie.

Perth Scorchers BBL|13 squad: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley (England), Laurie Evans (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England), Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

Haskett earned his first domestic contract for Western Australia in May and the 22-year-old has slotted seamlessly into Western Australia's attack since making his first-class debut in their opening match of the season, taking 13 wickets at 29.15 in four Marsh Sheffield Shield appearances, including the scalps of Test stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

Standing at 200cm, Haskett joins an international-quality pace battery that already features Australian representatives Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and AJ Tye, as well as allrounders Mitch Marsh and Aaron Hardie, with express quick Lance Morris also part of the Test squad over the past year.

01:48 Play video Every Shield wicket for Liam Haskett so far this summer

"Liam has a lot of exciting raw attributes so we were keen to get him around the group," Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said.

"We've seen with WA's Sheffield Shield side that he's up to bowling against the best batters in the country, and we certainly think he has the tools to be a damaging limited overs bowler as well.

"Although his pace and bounce are especially well suited to Optus Stadium, we believe Liam is a bowler who can have an impact wherever he plays."

Haskett added the chance to learn from the Scorchers international players this season would be "unreal".

"I'm also excited to pick the brains of the fast bowlers in our attack, especially given how much I've already learned as part of the WA squad this year," he said.

"There's no better side to be part of as a young quick, so I can't wait to get stuck in."

It comes after the Scorchers locked in their third overseas signing for the tournament over the weekend, securing the services for championship-winning opener Stephen Eskinazi for another season.

The 29-year-old Englishman, who went to school in Perth before moving to the UK, slotted in at the top of the order for the Scorchers last season following the departures of Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth mid-tournament, hitting 214 runs striking at 131.28 from nine matches.

01:51 Play video Expansive Eskinazi gets Scorchers off to fast start

Eskinazi plays his county cricket for Middlesex as well as representing the Welsh Fire in the Hundred and is available for the entire BBL|13 season.

"Last year was a special experience, playing alongside a lot of the guys I grew up with in WA," he said.

"To finish the way we did, in front of a crowd that loud and passionate, was incredible.

"We've got an awesome squad, a great supporter base, and we're hungry, so I'm excited to be on board and keen to get stuck in."

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now