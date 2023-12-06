New Test skipper fires for Pakistan against PM’s XI

Shan Masood finishes unbeaten on 156 as Pakistan’s batters start their tour of Australia brightly in Canberra

09:50 Play video Prime Minister’s XI v Pakistan | Day 1

New Pakistan captain Shan Masood has fired a warning shot to Australia's bowling corps with a brilliant unbeaten century in their tour match in Canberra.

Against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval, Masood made a big statement in his first innings since assuming the captaincy, stylishly cruising to 156 not out.

He brought up his century with a clever sweep off Todd Murphy's bowling in Wednesday's final session and opened his shoulders late, with Sarfaraz Ahmed (41) and Babar Azam (40) helping Pakistan finish day one at 6-324.

02:26 Play video New Pakistan skipper Masood stands up with assured ton

South Australian speedster Jordan Buckingham was the pick of the PM's XI bowlers and finished with 3-63 off 17 overs, just days after being called into the side to replace injured Michael Neser.

But cheap wickets prevented the tourists from an even more dominant day with the bat, with Manuka's flat pitch and hot conditions offering little respite for bowlers.

Star man Babar tickled a Buckingham delivery down the leg side and into the gloves of keeper Jimmy Peirson after a 92-run stand with Masood.

01:21 Play video Babar kicks off Aussie tour with classy 40

They'd earlier lost opener Adbullah Shafique (38) in similarly soft fashion, lazily pushing a Mark Steketee (1-43) delivery to short cover.

Saud Shakeel (13) was another to fall without much resistance, chopping on to Murphy.

The soft dismissals were not what the side needed as they prepare to face world Test champions Australia in Perth starting next week.

Buckingham removed other opener Imam-ul-Haq for nine, with a beautiful delivery that jagged back off a length and found an inside edge.

00:52 Play video Buckingham's elite first over claims Imam

Six-Test spinner Murphy (1-90 off 22 overs) wasn't at his best, bowling too short at times.

Masood, who was handed the leadership in the wake of Pakistan's World Cup exit last month, looked extremely determined throughout his knock and barely celebrated after passing 100 or 150.

Shan Masood ticks past 150 with a lovely drive through the covers#PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/aq0moawejZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

Earlier, the battle to become Australia's next Test opener was put on hold when Masood won the toss and chose to bat.

The three-way 'bat-off' between Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw is set to highlight the clash, with each a contender to take David Warner's spot once the veteran opener retires following the three-Test Pakistan series.

Bancroft, who tops the Marsh Sheffield Shield runs tally this season, will open for the PM's side with Harris, who has played 14 Tests for Australia.

A Cameron Bancroft screamer on the stroke of stumps!



Pakistan finish 6-324 after day one in Canberra #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/L76EpNlkv0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

Renshaw was selected earlier this year for the Test series in India, but has not opened for the national team since 2018.

Pakistan named the same top six that played in their most recent Test, against Sri Lanka in July, but have unleashed uncapped bowling duo Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Star quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

Prime Minister's XI v Pakistan XI: December 6-9, Manuka Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi