All you need to know: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Your ultimate guide as World Cup winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa go head-to-head at the SCG for match two of KFC BBL|13

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 2, BBL|13

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Friday, December 8. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith (field), Bruce Oxenford (field), Greg Davidson (third), Clare Polosak (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England)

Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland (vc), Joe Clarke (England), Jordan Cox (England), Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

02:24 Play video 'One of the great BBL knocks': Smith revisits epic SCG ton

Form guide

Sixers: LLWWW (most recent first)

The Sixers have maintained a stable list for BBL|13 with lots of Big Bash and international experience. The three-time champions will be looking to send a message in their opening game of the season after being bundled out of the finals in straight sets last summer.

Renegades: LWLLW

The Renegades returned to finals in BBL|12 after three seasons anchored to the bottom of the standings and will be out to build on the positives from last campaign. Although they went down to the Heat juggernaut in the Knockout final, they now have an experienced list capable of taking out the title.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 5.15 0 2 2 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -5.15 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Steve Smith returns to the Big Bash again this season and will play in the Sixers opening match before heading to Perth for Test duties. In just five matches last season, Smith smashed the most sixes (25) of any batter in the tournament, scoring sensational back-to-back centuries in his new T20 role opening the batting.

He'll go head-to-head with the Renegades' new recruit Adam Zampa fresh off leading Australia's bowling attack – and all spinners – in the recent 50-over World Cup triumph with 23 wickets. Sean Abbott was also part of that winning World Cup squad and the BBL's all-time leading wicket-taker will no doubt benefit from another year in the national set up.

Head-to-head

Overall: Sixers (12 wins), Renegades (5 wins) At the SCG: Sixers (4 wins), Renegades (2 wins) Most runs: Aaron Finch (435), Josh Philippe (386), Moises Henriques (329), Jordan Silk (251), Shaun Marsh (222) Most wickets: Ben Dwarshuis (24), Kane Richardson (13), Sean Abbott (12), Nathan Rimmington (10), Mohammad Nabi (10)

The venue

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won their last seven games in a row against the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, their best streak against the Renegades – during that streak, the Sixers won both matches at the SCG by a margin of seven wickets and 34 runs.

Melbourne Renegades have lost the last three matches away from home in BBL – they have only won two matches away from home in their last nine matches in the BBL.

The Sixers conceded on average 138.6 runs per innings throughout the 2022-23 BBL season, the fewest of any team in the competition – their opponents the Renegades were the second-worst team conceding on average 146.7 runs per innings.

The Renegades scored on average 38.6 runs in the death overs (17th-20th overs) last BBL season, the most of any team – their 2.1 sixes at the death per innings were also the most by any team.

Jordan Silk (Sydney Sixers) took 18 catches throughout the 2022-23 BBL season, the most by any player and he didn't drop a single attempt. Silk also made one run out and saved seven runs in the field last campaign.

01:30 Play video Steve Smith picks his breakout stars for BBL|13

What's on the line?

Two contenders from last season face off in their opening game of BBL|13 knowing a fast start is crucial with a reduced 10-game home-and-away season if they want to reach finals for another year. Both have kept their experienced lists together during the off-season and boast plenty of big-name players who have been there before and performed in the high-pressure moments.

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now