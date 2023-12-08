NSW Metro take out U19 Male National Championships

NSW Metro have gone back-to-back and claimed the Rodney Marsh Shield for winning the U19 Male National Championships on Thursday

Recent Marsh Sheffield Shield debutant Sam Konstas was named player of the final for his 63 not out as NSW Metro overcame Queensland by seven wickets in a rain-affected U19 Male National Championships Final.

Konstas, who on Friday signed with the Sydney Thunder for the KFC BBL|13 season, finished the tournament with 269 runs at 89.67 after missing the first match of the carnival on state duties with NSW.

NSW Metro's winning squad: Charlie Anderson, Luke Callanan, Cameron Frendo, Ryan Gupta, Ryan Hicks, Trystan Kennedy, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Yuva Nischay, Addison Sherriff, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Cameron Tunks

Tasmania's Aidan O'Connor (208 runs at 52) was awarded the Brian Taber Medal as Player of the Tournament, with 16 votes from his five matches. Votes of 3,2,1 were allocated at the conclusion of each match and tallied throughout the week's competition to determine the winner.

The week-long 50-over carnival saw some outstanding performances with eight centuries and five five-wicket hauls. Highlights included 164 from Queensland's Corey Wasley against Tasmania and Vic Metro's Bailey Toseland taking 6-8 against the eventual champions.

Australia's Under-19 World Cup squad is expected to be named on Monday.

NSW Metro's Sam Konstas was named Player of the Match in the Final for his 63no // Supplied: Cricket Australia.

The Team of the Tournament for the National Championships was selected leading into the final day:

1. Kane Halfpenny (SA)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 256 | Ave: 42.67 | 100s/50s: 0/2 | HS: 92

The South Australian opener had a consistent tournament passing 40 in four innings from his six matches and was the match-winner with 92 against the Northern Territory.

2. Bailey Abela (NSW Metro)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 266 | Ave: 44.30 | 100s/50s: 0/2 | HS: 84

Part of the championship-winning team, Abela finished as the fourth highest run-scorer for the tournament. The left-hander hit double figures in every innings, only failing to pass 35 once.

3. Corey Wasley (WA)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 256 | Ave: 42.67 | 100s/50s: 1/1 | HS: 164

Part of Australia's U19 tour of England earlier in the year, Wasley registered the highest score of the carnival with 164 against Tasmania which included 11 fours and 12 sixes.

4. Tom Campbell (QLD)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 290 | Ave: 58.00 | 100s/50s: 1/2 | HS: 111 | Wickets: 5 | Ave: 21.20 | BB: 3-30

Cambell was the leading run-scorer across the National Championships, passing 50 three times including a run-a-ball hundred against WA. The right-hander is in for a big summer, already having over 500 First Grade runs in Queensland Premier Cricket.

5. Oliver Peake (Vic Metro)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 236 | Ave: 47.20 | 100s/50s: 0/3 | HS: 67

The bottom-age Victorian did his World Cup hopes no harm with a strong tournament, Peake moved up to the top of the order and impressed with 59 against the eventual champions. The 17-year-old has started his season strongly by registering his maiden Premier Cricket First XI hundred for Geelong.

6. Aidan O'Connor (TAS)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 204 | Ave: 68.00 | 100s/50s: 1/1 | HS: 114no

The Tasmanian was awarded the Brian Taber Medal as Player of the Tournament. His standout performance came against ACT where he scored 114 from 70 balls including seven sixes.

Aidan O'Connor - Player of the Championship 🏅



James Scott - Most wickets for the Championship 🏏



Both named in the Team of the Championship, how bloody good are our kids 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U2O1omgtX2 — Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) December 8, 2023

7. Ryan Hicks (NSW Metro)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 219 | Ave: 73.00 | 100s/50s: 0/2 | HS: 89no | Catches: 5 | Stumpings: 4

The NSW 'keeper scored 131 for the Australian U19 side in their four-day match in England earlier in the year and again impressed throughout the National Championships. His strong tournament with the bat was supported behind the stumps, registering four stumpings to go with five catches.

8. Mahli Beardman (WA)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 9 | Ave: 17.00 | BB: 3-35

The WA quick made his List A debut last month against NSW and also had an impressive tournament finishing with nine wickets at an average under 20.

9. Cody Reynolds (QLD)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 9 | Ave: 15.56 | BB: 3-15

Reynolds took three wickets on two occasions during the carnival to add to his impressive resume after already representing the Australian U19 side.

10. Cameron Frendo (NSW Metro)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 12 | Ave: 15.83 | BB: 5-35

The left-arm spinner starred with the ball taking 5-35 against WA to lead his side to a win, Frendo finished as the equal second-leading wicket-taker for the tournament.

11. Charlie Howard (NSW Country)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 12 | Ave: 20.25 | BB: 6-47

Howard was the standout player across two matches, taking 6-47 against Vic Country and 5-38 against ACT to land himself a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

12. James Scott (TAS)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 17 | Ave: 14.27 | BB: 6-29

Tasmania's James Scott led the wicket taking for the tournament with 17, which included a haul of 6-29 against Vic Country.

Tasmania's James Scott was the leading wicket taker in the National Championships // Supplied: Cricket Australia